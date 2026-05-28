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Iran unearthing missiles buried in underground facilities

Satellite images show that Tehran has been using the ceasefire to clear access points to projectiles struck by U.S. and Israeli forces.

May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
A fragment of a missile fired from Iran toward Israel, intercepted by Israeli air-defense systems, seen lodged in the ground in the Golan Heights, April 7, 2026. Photo by Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90.
A fragment of a missile fired from Iran, intercepted by Israeli air-defense systems and lodged in the ground in the Golan Heights, April 7, 2026. Photo by Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

Since the ceasefire took effect on April 8, Iran has cleared at least 50 entry points to 18 different missile sites damaged during the war, CNN reported on Thursday.

The access points were bombed by U.S. and Israeli air forces during the war to prevent Iran from launching missiles stored in underground facilities.

However, a CNN analysis of new satellite images from Airbus Defence and Space, an aeronautics division of Airbus, has found that 50 out of 69 blocked tunnels have been cleared by bulldozers and dump trucks. The images analyzed were taken last month.

Many other bases across Iran are being repaired, the report added.

U.S. and Israeli officials have stated that while the total stockpile of Iranian missiles has not been dismantled, Tehran’s capacity to manufacture new missiles has been significantly reduced.

CNN reported last week that the Islamic Republic has been exploiting the ceasefire to rebuild some of its drone and missile production sites much faster than initially expected.

While the timetable for rehabilitating its military industry varies for different weapons systems, Tehran could fully restore its drone attack capacity within six months, the report cited a U.S. official as saying.

Another source said Iran’s rehabilitation rate is progressing faster than expected due to the help it is receiving from Russia and China.

China in particular is supplying Iran with components required for a rebuild of its forces, although this has been curtailed amid the naval blockade imposed by U.S. forces, CNN reported.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
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