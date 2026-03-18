The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“Don’t talk about them, talk to them,” Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh said in regard to creating connections with Israelis, addressing an event presented by SparkIL, the first peer-to-peer lending platform for Israeli small businesses.