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SparkIL

The Wire
Chanukah ‘Sparkathon’ rallies schools to raise money for wartorn small businesses in Israel
SparkIL’s competition will run from Dec. 16-20 and encourage students to be a source of light in dark times for Israeli small businesses facing adversity.
Nov. 21, 2024
(From left) Avihai Barzani and Adam Shemesh, owners of B-Green; Yishai Goldflam, director of business development at SparkIL; Na’ama Ore, CEO of SparkIL; and Anati and Sarit, owners of Hooga, at SparkIL’s Sept. 15 event in New York that spotlighted Israeli business owners who have received much-needed assistance from the peer-to-peer lending platform since Oct. 7. Credit: Courtesy of SparkIL.
The Wire
Americans discover micro-lending movement to war-torn businesses
SparkIL has rallied more than 2,000 microlenders from around the world since Oct. 7 to contribute a total of about $5.5 million to some 300 businesses.
Sep. 25, 2024
Farmers work the fields of Moshav Nehalim, south of Petach Tikvah, Dec. 27, 2020. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS.
The Wire
100K NIS zero-interest loans offer lifeline to Israeli farmers affected by war
The support comes as 35% of the farms in the Gaza Envelope have halted operations since Oct. 7, and 84% of farmers believe the war has hurt Israel’s food security conditions.
Feb. 14, 2024
Former Member of Knesset Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh speaks at UMD Hillel on Oct. 25
The Wire
First Druze woman in the Knesset encourages students to get to know the real Israel
“Don’t talk about them, talk to them,” Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh said in regard to creating connections with Israelis, addressing an event presented by SparkIL, the first peer-to-peer lending platform for Israeli small businesses.
Oct. 28, 2022
(Left to right) Amira Ahronoviz, CEO and Director General at The Jewish Agency, Na’ama Ore, CEO of SparkIL and Sagi Balasha, CEO of The Ogen Group (from left to right) mark the launch of SparkIL in June 2022. Credit: SparkIL.
The Wire
First peer-to-peer lending platform launched to support Israeli small businesses
Lenders can explore small businesses that lack access to capital, with the platform providing the capability of reinvesting repaid loans.
Jun. 22, 2022