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TalkIsrael

TalkIsrael is a U.S.-registered nonprofit dedicated to reshaping the online conversation about Israel through the power of social media. The organization trains and mentors aspiring content creators, helping them develop strong personal brands, uncover their unique voices, and share authentic stories that resonate with Gen Z audiences. Rather than focusing on politics, TalkIsrael highlights Israel’s vibrant everyday life, its food, music, art, culture, sports, and more. TalkIsrael also operates in Israel under an independent Israeli public benefit company (חברה לתועלת הציבור) which uses the same name.
TalkIsrael's executive director Maya Vorobyov speaks at the 2025 AEPi International Convention. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Alpha Epsilon Pi, TalkIsrael partner to empower students to share Jewish and Israel pride online
Undergraduate AEPi members will take a customized e-learning course about developing authentic, nonpolitical and positive conversations about Israel and Jewish identity.
Nov. 3, 2025