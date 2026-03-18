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Temple Beth-El

Temple Beth-El, founded in 1874, is the oldest Jewish congregation in San Antonio and one of the most historic Reform Jewish congregations in Texas. It serves as a hub for worship, education and community service.
Temple Beth-El in San Antonio
The Wire
San Antonio’s first congregation turns 150
With nearly 1,000 members, Temple Beth-El will mark this milestone anniversary with a gala celebration.
Feb. 27, 2025