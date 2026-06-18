Trump: Iran deal critics ‘jealous, bad people or stupid’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday denounced critics of his Iran deal.

“These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the stock market just hit a record high, and oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people or stupid,” the president wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

“Make America Great Again,” he added.

Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iranian regime at the Palace of Versailles, where he dined with French President Emmanuel Macron after the G7 summit in Switzerland.

Trump told reporters at the summit earlier on Wednesday that the interim accord was not final, and that ‌he could order renewed military action if Tehran did not “behave.”

“It’s a memorandum of understanding. And if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on ⁠their head,” the president said. “If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head.”

The spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry declared victory over the United States and Israel following the virtual signing ceremony.

“Iran has defeated two nuclear powers that some other countries were also supporting,” Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters in Tehran, according to the Tasnim News Agency, a semi-official outlet associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He added, “It is not a slogan, but we are truly a superpower.”

“When the memorandum of understanding is signed by the presidents of the two countries, violating it will be more costly,” the Iranian spokesperson declared.