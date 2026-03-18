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The Open University of Israel

Since its establishment in 1974, the Open University of Israel has been committed to academic excellence and expanding access to higher education across Israeli society. These founding principles remain at the core of the OUI’s mission, reflecting our belief in the potential of human capital in all its diversity, and in education as the foundation for improving lives. The OUI offers more than degrees; it empowers individuals and contributes to a stronger, more inclusive Israel. Our impact unfolds through individual transformation—one student and one success story at a time.
The Open University 50-Year Gala
The Wire
The Open University of Israel marks 50 years with gala in New York
Consul General Ofir Akunis joined university president Leo Corry and Jewish leaders to celebrate decades of innovation and pay tribute to Pfizer’s Dr. Albert Bourla.
Nov. 22, 2025
Open University of Israel, Nostra Aetate Conference
The Wire
Marking 60 years of ‘Nostra Aetate’: A crossroads for Jewish-Christian dialogue
“We cannot let the bridges collapse. If they do, it will be too late. We cannot allow that,” said interfaith scholar Yisca Harani.
Jul. 23, 2025