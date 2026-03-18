Since its establishment in 1974, the Open University of Israel has been committed to academic excellence and expanding access to higher education across Israeli society. These founding principles remain at the core of the OUI’s mission, reflecting our belief in the potential of human capital in all its diversity, and in education as the foundation for improving lives. The OUI offers more than degrees; it empowers individuals and contributes to a stronger, more inclusive Israel. Our impact unfolds through individual transformation—one student and one success story at a time.