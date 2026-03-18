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World Zionist Organization

The World Zionist Organization is committed to promoting Zionism and the Zionist idea, and the Zionist enterprise through Israel education as vital and positive elements of contemporary Jewish life, in accordance with the principles articulated in the Jerusalem Program. This manifesto is dedicated to instilling the centrality of Israel and Jerusalem its capital deep within Jewish consciousness, encouraging the return to Zion; fashioning an exemplary society in the Jewish state; expanding Zionist education, including Hebrew-language instruction; settling the land; and combating antisemitism.

Way Europe Zionist Conference 2026
The Wire
KKL-JNF launches initiative in Paris to establish first Zionist Council in Europe
Organizers presented their “Education for Impact” strategy, an approach developed for youth to strengthen participation and leadership.
Feb. 23, 2026
WZO Memorial Day Ceremony in Israel
The Wire
Students honor fallen soldiers, victims of terror at Yom Hazikaron ceremony in Jerusalem
“Our hope is to show young people studying in Israel that heroism and sacrifice are values we must never take for granted,” said Rabbi Doron Perez, chairman of the Center for Religious Affairs in the Diaspora of the WZO.
Apr. 30, 2025
An audience of 3,100 stood for a filmed Declaration of Unity at the OneFamily Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism (Yom Hazikaron) event. Photo by Meir Pavlovsky/OneFamily.
The Wire
An Israeli Memorial Day like no other
Bereaved families joined by thousands around the globe in emotional, unique ceremony with a “Declaration of Unity”
May. 13, 2024
Rob Schwartz
The Wire
World Zionist Organization recognizes Rob Schwartz and Hidden Light Institute with Zionist Legacy Award
WZO’s Diaspora Department partnered with the Hidden Light Institute, headed by Schwartz, to bring the film Upheaval, which tells the unique story of the Israeli leader Menachem Begin, to Jewish communities globally.
Sep. 8, 2022