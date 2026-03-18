The World Zionist Organization is committed to promoting Zionism and the Zionist idea, and the Zionist enterprise through Israel education as vital and positive elements of contemporary Jewish life, in accordance with the principles articulated in the Jerusalem Program. This manifesto is dedicated to instilling the centrality of Israel and Jerusalem its capital deep within Jewish consciousness, encouraging the return to Zion; fashioning an exemplary society in the Jewish state; expanding Zionist education, including Hebrew-language instruction; settling the land; and combating antisemitism.