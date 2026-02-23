KKL-JNF launches initiative in Paris to establish first Zionist Council in Europe

The WAY Europe 2026 conference concluded this week in Paris, marking an important step toward the establishment of the first Zionist Council in Europe. Initiated by the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and held in partnership with the World Zionist Organization, the four-day conference brought together representatives of Jewish organizations and educators from 17 countries across Europe.

The conference aimed to strengthen young Zionist leadership across Europe and to deepen Jewish identity while fostering collaboration among communities and organizations. It placed particular emphasis on the ZLA initiative, a program led by the World Zionist Organization and KKL-JNF that supports leaders and youth representatives ages 20 to 35 from across Europe.

During the conference, the organizers—JNF France and KKL-JNF—presented their “Education for Impact” strategy, an approach developed for youth that highlights best practices for strengthening participation and leadership.

Participants took part in lectures and workshops on education and social impact and Zionist leadership, as well as an introduction to Jewish communal life in France. They also engaged in social and cultural activities, including a tour of Paris titled “In the Footsteps of Herzl,” shared Shabbat events and facilitated group discussions on topics raised during the conference.

The conference closed with conversations about implementing key takeaways, as well as boosting cooperation among organizations and communities across Europe as part of the broader initiative to establish the first Zionist Council.

Participants of the WAY Europe conference in Paris to establish the first European Zionist Council, initiated by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and World Zionist Organization, February 2026. Photo by Tania Cohen.

The conference was led by Daniel Benlolo, CEO of JNF France; Joshua Zarka, Israel’s ambassador to France; and Ariel (“Bennie”) Goldgewicht, director of the department of Pioneering Youth and Future Generations at the World Zionist Organization.

WAY Europe 2026 reflects the shared commitment of KKL-JNF and the WZO to develop the next generation of leadership and to increase the connection between the Jewish communities and the State of Israel. The initiative is based on a long-term vision of building an educational, values-based, Zionist community infrastructure for future generations.

Daniel Ben Lolo, CEO of JNF France, stated that “this is a historic moment for European Jewry. The establishment of the first Zionist Council reflects our belief in the ability of young people to lead meaningful change within their communities. In light of challenges that community members have experienced in recent years, JNF France is proud to lead an initiative that brings the Zionist vision together with innovative educational efforts aligned with the challenges of our time.”

Sar Shalom Jerbi, head of the education division at KKL-JNF, stated: “Investing in the younger generation is an investment in the future of the Jewish people. The ZLA program and the initiative to establish the Zionist Council in Europe reflect a long-term educational approach that cultivates leadership committed to strengthening love of the Land of Israel, love of the Jewish people and their heritage, and deepening the connection between Jewish communities in the Diaspora and the State of Israel.”

Sergio Edelstein, head of the Department for Informal Education at the World Zionist Organization, said: “In light of the shared challenges facing the Jewish people in Israel and in the Diaspora, the young people in the youth movements are the future for strengthening the bridge within the Jewish people worldwide. We are committed to this.”