More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

KKL-JNF launches initiative in Paris to establish first Zionist Council in Europe

Organizers presented their “Education for Impact” strategy, an approach developed for youth to strengthen participation and leadership.

Feb. 23, 2026

KKL-JNF launches initiative in Paris to establish first Zionist Council in Europe

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Way Europe Zionist Conference 2026
Participants of the WAY Europe conference in Paris to establish the first European Zionist Council, initiated by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and World Zionist Organization, February 2026. Photo by Tania Cohen.

The WAY Europe 2026 conference concluded this week in Paris, marking an important step toward the establishment of the first Zionist Council in Europe. Initiated by the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and held in partnership with the World Zionist Organization, the four-day conference brought together representatives of Jewish organizations and educators from 17 countries across Europe.

The conference aimed to strengthen young Zionist leadership across Europe and to deepen Jewish identity while fostering collaboration among communities and organizations. It placed particular emphasis on the ZLA initiative, a program led by the World Zionist Organization and KKL-JNF that supports leaders and youth representatives ages 20 to 35 from across Europe.

During the conference, the organizers—JNF France and KKL-JNF—presented their “Education for Impact” strategy, an approach developed for youth that highlights best practices for strengthening participation and leadership.

Participants took part in lectures and workshops on education and social impact and Zionist leadership, as well as an introduction to Jewish communal life in France. They also engaged in social and cultural activities, including a tour of Paris titled “In the Footsteps of Herzl,” shared Shabbat events and facilitated group discussions on topics raised during the conference.

The conference closed with conversations about implementing key takeaways, as well as boosting cooperation among organizations and communities across Europe as part of the broader initiative to establish the first Zionist Council.

Way Europe Zionist Conference 2026
Participants of the WAY Europe conference in Paris to establish the first European Zionist Council, initiated by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and World Zionist Organization, February 2026. Photo by Tania Cohen.

The conference was led by Daniel Benlolo, CEO of JNF France; Joshua Zarka, Israel’s ambassador to France; and Ariel (“Bennie”) Goldgewicht, director of the department of Pioneering Youth and Future Generations at the World Zionist Organization.

WAY Europe 2026 reflects the shared commitment of KKL-JNF and the WZO to develop the next generation of leadership and to increase the connection between the Jewish communities and the State of Israel. The initiative is based on a long-term vision of building an educational, values-based, Zionist community infrastructure for future generations.

Daniel Ben Lolo, CEO of JNF France, stated that “this is a historic moment for European Jewry. The establishment of the first Zionist Council reflects our belief in the ability of young people to lead meaningful change within their communities. In light of challenges that community members have experienced in recent years, JNF France is proud to lead an initiative that brings the Zionist vision together with innovative educational efforts aligned with the challenges of our time.”

Sar Shalom Jerbi, head of the education division at KKL-JNF, stated: “Investing in the younger generation is an investment in the future of the Jewish people. The ZLA program and the initiative to establish the Zionist Council in Europe reflect a long-term educational approach that cultivates leadership committed to strengthening love of the Land of Israel, love of the Jewish people and their heritage, and deepening the connection between Jewish communities in the Diaspora and the State of Israel.”

Sergio Edelstein, head of the Department for Informal Education at the World Zionist Organization, said: “In light of the shared challenges facing the Jewish people in Israel and in the Diaspora, the young people in the youth movements are the future for strengthening the bridge within the Jewish people worldwide. We are committed to this.”

About & contact the publisher
KKL-JNF
Since its establishment in 1901, KKL-JNF has been developing the land of Israel, strengthening the bond between the Jewish people and its homeland.
About & contact the publisher
World Zionist Organization
<p dir="ltr">The World Zionist Organization is committed to promoting Zionism and the Zionist idea, and the Zionist enterprise through Israel education as vital and positive elements of contemporary Jewish life, in accordance with the principles articulated in the Jerusalem Program. This manifesto is dedicated to instilling the centrality of Israel and Jerusalem its capital deep within Jewish consciousness, encouraging the return to Zion; fashioning an exemplary society in the Jewish state; expanding Zionist education, including Hebrew-language instruction; settling the land; and combating antisemitism.</p>
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin