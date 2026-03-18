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Yavneh

Yavneh, a division of JLIC-OU, recruits, trains and mentors student leaders engaged in positive Israel activism and building Jewish life on college campuses across North America. Yavneh YP extends this mission to young professionals.
Yavneh is a program of JLIC. These are Yavneh students at a recent shabbaton.
The Wire
Yavneh receives two grants from Jewish National Fund-USA
Grants from Jewish National Fund-USA will support campus initiatives and young professional programs fostering Jewish leadership and Israel advocacy.
Oct. 22, 2024