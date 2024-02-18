Palestinians carjack far-left activist’s vehicle in Jordan Valley

(February 18, 2024 / JNS)

A far-left Israeli activist was robbed of her car by Palestinians in the Jordan Valley.

Hagar Gefen, 71, had traveled to the Jordan Valley with the “Looking the Occupation in the Eye” group on Saturday to “protect” Arab shepherds from purported “settler violence” in the area, the Ynet news site reported on Sunday.

On her way back from the pro-Palestinian protest, Gefen stopped at the Petsa’el Junction on Route 90, near the Israeli community of Ma’ale Efraim. A group of Arabs appeared, violently pulling her out of her vehicle before taking off in the direction of Nablus in central Samaria.

Security personnel arrived at the scene and opened an investigation, Israel’s Channel 14 News reported, noting that the left-wing activist refused to file a police report regarding the carjacking.

Video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

In the period from the Hamas war’s start on Oct. 7 until Nov. 7, the Israel Police registered 97 incidents of illegal activities attributed to Jews in Judea and Samaria, down from 184 offenses in the same period in 2022, according to figures made public in November.

A leaked Israel Defense Forces document also suggests that anti-Arab violence in Judea and Samaria has been dropping.

Meanwhile, between Oct. 7 and Jan. 15, the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria rescue group recorded more than 2,600 Palestinian terrorist attacks in the area, including 760 cases of rock-throwing, 551 fire bombings, 12 attempted or successful stabbings and nine vehicular assaults.