JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Police arrest New York man charged with felony hate crime

Joseph E. VanBlarcom allegedly threatened Jews with his car.

David Swindle
Edit
(August 1, 2024 / JNS)

Law enforcement apprehended a man near Middletown, N.Y., in the Hudson Valley, who has been accused of swerving his car in front of Jewish men as he yelled bigoted obscenities.

New York State Police arrested Joseph E. VanBlarcom, 20, on Tuesday on charges of a class-C felony for reckless endangerment as a hate crime and the misdemeanor of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

On Monday, law enforcement allege that VanBlarcom threw objects and recklessly swerved his car at three Jewish men while yelling hateful, explicit statements. Police responded to the crime from reports by the Spinka Shul on Main Street in the village of Fleischmanns near Middletown, about two hours north of the state capital of Albany.

“I believe the court that will be handling the matter is in the town of Middletown,” Trooper Aga Tinker, the Troop C public information officer, told JNS.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates