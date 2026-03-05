Poll
A Swedish-led series of surveys found traditional indexes miss Jew-hatred expressed through anti-Zionist language, contradicting earlier research.
The study shows widespread AI adoption and significant efficiency gains across Israel’s tech sector.
New data reveals Israeli youth are adopting more religious practices, increasing prayer and belief in God, as right-wing political identification also rises.
Even when framed as part of a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, 62% of Israelis oppose a Palestinian state, according to the Jerusalem Center For Security and Foreign Affairs poll.
A recent Marist College poll had better numbers for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee and frontrunner, who has a history of anti-Israel statements.
Gazans’ support for the deadliest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust rose to 44%, up by seven percentage points since May.
About three-quarters of those on the political left and the right said that extremism across the aisle was a “major problem.”
Some 47% approve of the U.S. president’s handling of the war, compared to just 31% last month.
Some 42% of respondents said they don’t wear or otherwise display identifiable Jewish symbols, up from 26% who said they hid their Jewish identity in a November 2023 AJC poll.
Even after many Jews shifted support to Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, after current Mayor Eric Adams dropped out, the 33-year-old state assemblyman leads the field.
The survey reveals sharp and growing divides between Republicans and Democrats about support for the Jewish state and the war against Hamas.
Some 20% of those surveyed said it was reasonable to attack pro-Israel professors and for businesses to refuse Israeli customers.
OPINION