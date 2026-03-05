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Professor Christer Mattsson (right) during a meeting with David Lega, the secretary general of the European Jewish Association, and Swedish lawmaker Gulan Avci in Stockholm, Sweden on Dec. 2, 2024. Credit: Courtesy.
Antisemitism
Study challenges how antisemitism is measured
A Swedish-led series of surveys found traditional indexes miss Jew-hatred expressed through anti-Zionist language, contradicting earlier research.
Dec. 7, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Person's hand holding an iPhone using the OpenAI GPT-5.1 model within the ChatGPT app, Lafayette, California, Nov. 13, 2025. Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images.
Israel News
Survey: AI reshaping Israel’s high-tech workforce
The study shows widespread AI adoption and significant efficiency gains across Israel’s tech sector.
Nov. 26, 2025
JNS Staff
A group read prayers before throwing a small piece of bread into the sea as part of the Tashlich religious ritual, where the sins are cast away at the start of the New Year, on Oct. 3, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images.
Israel News
Survey: War spurs religious, political shift among young Israelis
New data reveals Israeli youth are adopting more religious practices, increasing prayer and belief in God, as right-wing political identification also rises.
Nov. 19, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at The 80th session of The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 26, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images.
Israel News
70% of Israelis oppose Palestinian state, survey finds
Even when framed as part of a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, 62% of Israelis oppose a Palestinian state, according to the Jerusalem Center For Security and Foreign Affairs poll.
Nov. 18, 2025
JNS Staff
Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York, and state representative Zohran Mamdani participate in a second New York City mayoral debate at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, Queens, in New York City, on Oct. 22, 2025. Photo by Hiroko Masuike/POOL/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Cuomo narrows gap against Mamdani, latter shedding Jewish support, Quinnipiac poll suggests
A recent Marist College poll had better numbers for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee and frontrunner, who has a history of anti-Israel statements.
Oct. 30, 2025
JNS Staff
Palestinians in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah celebrate the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement with Israel, Oct. 9, 2025. Photo by Abdelrahman Rashad/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
More than half of Palestinians still back Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, survey finds
Gazans’ support for the deadliest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust rose to 44%, up by seven percentage points since May.
Oct. 29, 2025
Akiva Van Koningsveld
U.S. Politics
U.S. News
Americans disagree who’s to blame for rising political violence, Pew finds
About three-quarters of those on the political left and the right said that extremism across the aisle was a “major problem.”
Oct. 24, 2025
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trump
Israel News
Trump approval ratings for handling war in Gaza ‘leap,’ Quinnipiac poll suggests
Some 47% approve of the U.S. president’s handling of the war, compared to just 31% last month.
Oct. 23, 2025
Jewish Star, Magen David
U.S. News
US Jews hiding religious identity, don’t feel safe, per ‘Washington Post’ poll
Some 42% of respondents said they don’t wear or otherwise display identifiable Jewish symbols, up from 26% who said they hid their Jewish identity in a November 2023 AJC poll.
Oct. 17, 2025
Andrew Cuomo, New York City Subway
U.S. News
Quinnipiac poll: Mamdani leads NYC mayoral race by double digits
Even after many Jews shifted support to Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, after current Mayor Eric Adams dropped out, the 33-year-old state assemblyman leads the field.
Oct. 9, 2025
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Nearly 60% of Americans see Israeli gov unfavorably, Pew poll suggests
The survey reveals sharp and growing divides between Republicans and Democrats about support for the Jewish state and the war against Hamas.
Oct. 3, 2025
Andrew Bernard
Pro-Palestinian Signs at the University of Milan, Italy
Antisemitism
Italy poll: 15% say attacks on Jews ‘justifiable’
Some 20% of those surveyed said it was reasonable to attack pro-Israel professors and for businesses to refuse Israeli customers.
Sept. 30, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Biased media fuels American Jewish opposition to Israel
Jonathan S. Tobin
Morton A. Klein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Anti-Israel J Street pollster publishes skewed stats on Trump and Netanyahu
Morton A. Klein, Elizabeth A. Berney
Opinion
Poll shows US Muslims support Hamas
Daniel Greenfield
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Going woke has endangered American Jews
Jonathan S. Tobin
Opinion
Most 18- to 24-year-olds believe Oct. 7 was ‘genocidal’ and ‘justified’
Daniel Greenfield
Caroline B. Glick is a prominent journalist and analyst, serving as JNS's senior contributing editor and host of the Caroline Glick Show
Column
What do the Palestinians want?
Caroline B. Glick
Mitchell Bard
Opinion
How good are US-Israel relations?
Mitchell Bard