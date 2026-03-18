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Caroline B. Glick is a prominent journalist and analyst, serving as JNS's senior contributing editor and host of the Caroline Glick Show

Caroline B. Glick

Caroline B. Glick is the international affairs advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump Netanyahu
Opinion
What have we learned since Oct. 7?
Contrary to the expectations of its enemies, Israel’s staying power is stronger and longer than theirs.
Oct. 8, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
JNS TV
LAST EPISODE: What’s next for Israel and the Jewish people?
Jan. 30, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
JNS TV
Amichai Chikli: Uncovering the not-so-secret war against the West
Jan. 29, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
JNS TV
Trump’s new Gaza plan rocks the deep state
Caroline Glick’s “In-Focus”
Jan. 28, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
Palestinians take control of an IDF tank after breaching the Israeli border fence from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Column
Israel must win this war
The Palestinian war against Israel is a zero-sum game—either Israel wins, ensuring its survival, and the Palestinians are defeated; or the Palestinians win and Israel’s countdown to destruction begins.
Jan. 24, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
JNS TV
Israeli expert sounds alarm over Qatar’s double-game
“The Caroline Glick Show” with guest Yigal Carmon, Ep. 127
Jan. 19, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
JNS TV
Everything to know about the Israel-Hamas hostage deal
Caroline Glick’s “In-Focus”
Jan. 16, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
JNS TV
Ceasefire: Has Trump adopted Biden’s failed Israel policy?
“The Caroline Glick Show” with guest Victor Davis Hanson, Ep. 126
Jan. 15, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
JNS TV
Desperate Israeli left panics as Trump inauguration nears
Caroline Glick’s “In-Focus”
Jan. 13, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
JNS TV
Amiad Cohen: Exposing the failures of the IDF leadership
Watch this exclusive interview with Amiad Cohen: “The Caroline Glick Show,” Ep. 126
Jan. 8, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
JNS TV
Blinken makes shocking admission about hostage deal
Caroline Glick’s “In-Focus”
Jan. 7, 2025
Caroline B. Glick
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