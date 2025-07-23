Romania signs $2.3b deal for Israeli air-defense systems

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

Romania has finalized a deal to purchase advanced Israeli short-range air defense systems, valued at more than €2 billion ($2.3 billion), according to a statement from the Romanian Defense Ministry released on Monday.

The agreement, signed with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems—the developer of the Iron Dome air defense system—sets out plans for Romania to acquire six integrated V/SHORAD anti-aircraft units over the next seven years. The contract also includes provisions for training, ammunition and logistical support.

While the specific air defense system has not been officially disclosed, previous reports indicate that Romania has selected Rafael’s SPYDER air-defense platform, which has been adopted by several European nations.

The first two air defense systems are scheduled for delivery within three years following the signing of subsequent contract phases. These systems will reportedly replace Bucharest’s aging Hawk launchers and complement its existing Patriot batteries.

This purchase comes as Romania, a European Union and NATO member, increases defense investments in response to security concerns arising from neighboring Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Romania, which shares a 650 kilometers (404 mile) border with Ukraine, has repeatedly experienced remnants of Russian drones landing on its territory amid ongoing attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The expanded air defense capability is intended to better protect Romanian airspace and civilians.