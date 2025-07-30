Sa’ar hosts South Sudanese FM, congratulates new Philippines secretary

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday welcomed his South Sudanese counterpart Monday Semaya Kumba in Jerusalem.

During their conversation, “I highlighted the hypocrisy of the international community that ignores the longstanding humanitarian crisis and suffering in Sudan, which impacts South Sudan, that receives no aid or recognition despite its significant support for the Sudanese refugees,” Sa’ar tweeted.

Honored to host South Sudan's FM Monday Semaya Kumba in Jerusalem, our eternal capital.

I thanked him for his country's support for Israel. I highlighted the hypocrisy of the international community, that ignores the longstanding humanitarian crisis and suffering in Sudan, which… pic.twitter.com/tzMcF5cDRe — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) July 29, 2025

The Israeli minister was referring to the ongoing civil war that broke out in Sudan in April, 2023, which has had significant impacts on its southern neighbor. South Sudan has absorbed more than 1 million refugees over the last two years, according to various reports, and has moreover suffered internal natural disasters and armed conflicts—putting huge strains on local services.

Despite the severe crisis, the world has largely ignored the plight of the country’s citizens.

According to Donare, an online information portal about humanitarian crises worldwide, there are an estimated 9.3 million people in South Sudan—comprising about two thirds of the country’s population—that are in need of humanitarian assistance. Some 2.5 million of those are expected to face an immediate hunger crisis with the arrival of the lean season.

The Israeli minister concluded his remarks by expressing his gratitude for South Sudan’s support amid the war against Hamas in Gaza, and added that Jerusalem will continue to strengthen its relations with the African nation.

Israel and South Sudan have maintained diplomatic relations ever since 2011, in the wake of its declaration of independence. The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2023 enhancing their cooperation in fields such as agriculture, water management and construction development. In return for Israel’s assistance, South Sudan has generally provided it with political support, largely abstaining on key resolutions regarding the Palestinians at the United Nations.

In a second tweet on Tuesday, Sa’ar disclosed that he had congratulated Filipino Foreign Affairs Secretary Tess Lazaro on recently assuming office.

“We discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations. I told her that international pressure on Israel only hardened Hamas’s stance and sabotaged the chances of achieving a hostage deal and ceasefire,” Sa’ar wrote of the call.

He moreover invited Lazaro for a formal trip to Israel, and thanked the secretary for her reciprocal invitation.