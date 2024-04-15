IDF Home Front Command lifts restrictions after Iran attack

( April 15, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command has lifted restrictions imposed on public gatherings due to Iran’s massive drone and missile attack overnight Saturday.

The announcement came several hours after the IDF had extended the guidelines restricting educational activities across the country and gatherings of over 1,000 people.

Stricter restrictions continue to exist in some areas deemed higher risk, including near the Gaza and Lebanon borders.

Approximately 2.5 million Israeli children were forced to stay home on Sunday as the military banned educational activities nationwide ahead of Iran’s long-awaited mass missile and drone attack, which saw over 300 projectiles launched at the Jewish state.

A 7-year-old Israeli Bedouin girl wounded in the attacks underwent surgery Sunday for a severe head wound and remains in critical condition.

Following an operational situation assessment on Sunday morning with senior security officials, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned the public to remain vigilant as the campaign continues.