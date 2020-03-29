Lecture: Can Liberals Confront Anti-Semitism?

For centuries, Jews have put their faith in liberal ideas of progress, toleration, and secular democracy. But what if this liberal faith has failed? Ruth Wisse, recently retired from Harvard and now a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Tikvah Fund, will diagnose the state of Jewish politics in the modern age.

Ruth Wisse

We invite you to join us for “The Liberal Betrayal of the Jews,” a new series of lectures generously sponsored by Zach Fasman and Andrea Udoff. In our opening session, Professor Wisse will examine the extent to which anti-Jewish politics are currently gaining strength among certain political and cultural groups in the United States.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | 7:30 PM EDT

We will email instructions for accessing the lecture to all registrants.

For more information, please write to info@tikvahfund.org.