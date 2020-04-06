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Lecture: The Special Constraints Affecting the IDF that Covid-19 has Presented

Monday, April 6, 2020 | 12:00 PM EST - The Special Constraints Affecting the Israeli Defense Forces That Covid-19 Has Presented, And How the Military Will Function Under These Constraints, featuring Professor Efraim Inbar.

Apr. 6, 2020
On Monday, April 6, 2020, at 12:00 PM EST, join an exclusive EMET webinar discussing the special set of demands on the Israeli Defense Forces, which irrespective of COVID-19 have to always maintain a heightened state of readiness. President of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, Professor Efraim Inbar, will discuss how can a military, such as the IDF, maintain this state of readiness when military living conditions, exercises and coordination mitigates against “social distancing?” Does this disease, being that it transcends borders, as well as regional, sociological, and political boundaries act as a moderating influence on Israel’s enemies? Has Israel’s many enemies, including Iran, used COVID-19 as a shield to hide behind while actually accelerating their push towards nuclear breakout and preparing for the next wave of terrorism?
Professor Efraim Inbar is the President of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.
Prior to that Professor Inbar was the founding director of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, a position he held for 23 years (1993-2016), and a professor of political studies at Bar-Ilan University. He has been a visiting professor at Georgetown, Johns Hopkins and Boston universities; a visiting scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars; a Manfred Warner NATO Fellow; and a visiting fellow at the (London-based) International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Monday, April 6, 2020, at 12:00 PM EST

To register, sign up here. If you would like to submit a question for our panel of speakers, please email info@emetonline.org, or submit a question during the Zoom webinar with the Q&A function.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The event will also be available on EMET’s website soon after the event concludes.

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