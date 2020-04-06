Lecture: The Special Constraints Affecting the IDF that Covid-19 has Presented

On Monday, April 6, 2020, at 12:00 PM EST, join an exclusive EMET webinar discussing the special set of demands on the Israeli Defense Forces, which irrespective of COVID-19 have to always maintain a heightened state of readiness. President of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, Professor Efraim Inbar, will discuss how can a military, such as the IDF, maintain this state of readiness when military living conditions, exercises and coordination mitigates against “social distancing?” Does this disease, being that it transcends borders, as well as regional, sociological, and political boundaries act as a moderating influence on Israel’s enemies? Has Israel’s many enemies, including Iran, used COVID-19 as a shield to hide behind while actually accelerating their push towards nuclear breakout and preparing for the next wave of terrorism?