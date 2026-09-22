Two Michigan residents charged with making terror threats

Two Michigan residents were charged with threatening elected officials, including Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, and a mosque.

Alicia Choucair, 33, of Roseville, allegedly called emergency dispatch and threatened violence against Hammoud and the mosque if “your people” were not kept out of town, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Choucair faces two counts of making terror threats, one of using a computer to commit a crime and one hate crime count. She was arraigned on Sept. 17 and held on a $20,000 bond.

Anthony Dekinderen, 61, of Lake Orion, allegedly emailed a Michigan journalist with threats to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, secretary of state Jocelyn Benson and members of the state’s Supreme Court.

Dekinderen, who faces nine counts of making terror threats, was arraigned on Sept. 19. A judge set bond at $5 million and ordered GPS monitoring.

“Unfortunately, hate crimes and threats of terrorism against officials at all levels of government are becoming increasingly common,” Nessel stated. “Let these charges serve as a warning that Michigan takes threats of violence very seriously and will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”