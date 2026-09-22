More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The bear of hate and Jews of the ‘Dark Side’

Stalking a people and exhibiting the opposite of a world of holiness, as seen in a realm populated by impure forces.

Yisrael Medad
A movie fan wears a "Stormtrooper" costume from the movie "Star Wars" at the Tower of David Museum in the Old City of Jerusalem, May 4, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
A movie fan wears a “Stormtrooper” costume from the movie “Star Wars” at the Tower of David Museum in the Old City of Jerusalem, May 4, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.
(Sept. 22, 2026 / JNS)

Darth Vader, as viewers discover while watching the “Star Wars” film series, had turned to evil. Luke Skywalker learns that Vader helped the Empire hunt down the Jedis, and he even betrayed and supposedly murdered Luke’s own father, Anakin Skywalker.

It was only in a sequel to the 1977 film that we came to realize that Anakin’s “death” was a metaphor. It was his soul and his values that had died, whereas his physical being was severely damaged, causing voice alteration, among other things.

It was Yoda, in the 1980 film “The Empire Strikes Back,” that provided us with a greater understanding of the “Dark Side.” The Siths of that place disdained defense and preferred attack. They were described as: “Easily they flow, quick to join you in a fight.”

Judaism has its own version of that fictional universe called the Sitra Achra, or the “Other Side.” It is the opposite of a world of holiness, a realm populated by impure forces. As we read in the Zohar (Pekudei 14:89), “when a man is under the care of the side of holiness, the ‘other side’ will never come near him and is powerless to thrust him out of his place, or of whatever he is doing.”

The Jewish people are currently engaged in a series of military engagements on a variety of fronts that aim to weaken our identity and draw us away from our heritage and legacy, as well as our destiny. Our opponents are using all sorts of lightsabers with their plasma blades.

That isn’t the worst. The unfortunate reality is that Jews have chosen at this time to go over to the other side—the dark side. In truth, there have always been such Jews.

In 1905, the Constitutional Democratic Party (K-D) was founded in Imperial Russia seeking to promote a Western constitutional monarchy. Members were referred to as Kadets (from the abbreviation). Jews flocked to it, but earned the mocking term “Katsaps of the Mosaic faith,” as they were viewed as subordinating Jewish interests to the achievement of liberal principles.

In 1909, Ze’ev Jabotinsky wrote sarcastically about one of their leaders, Maxim Moiseevich Vinaver, in a column titled “The Bear From His Lair,” published in the Rassvet periodical. He attacked “Jewish desertion” and made fun of their desire to integrate into Russian culture.

Vinaver’s basic position, which should bring to mind not only yesteryear’s Jewish communists and Bundists but our current crop of those blending in à la Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s appeal to “self-sacrifice,” was that “the Russian people is our political nation, while the Jewish people is our cultural nation.” They rejected Zionism and the need of Jews for a separate political future.

Jabotinsky objected to Vinaver’s position, which placed Russian Jews in a dependency upon Russian liberalism. For Jabotinsky, the Jews of Russia are citizens of the country and demand equal rights as such. However, they don’t need to prove that right by demonstrating usefulness to Russian culture and society. Jews are not foreigners.

Jabotinsky added another element.

He argued that what will happen is that the Russian cultural elite, while praising individual Jews, will remain hostile to Jews as a collective and deny them their rights, as well as reject Zionism. He called these Jews “Jewish servants of the Russian palace.” He didn’t deem it a tragedy that Jews would be excluded from literary, artistic or cultural affairs since he saw those intellectuals eventually spurning those Jews wishing to become part of Russian culture.

Jabotinsky continued and added one more additional factor: that of antisemitism or “Judeophobic persecution,” in his term.

In the article, he castigated anti-Jewish “repulsions” and used the imagery of a bear held up in its den. The bear will emerge, he wrote; in fact, “the bear has long since begun to stir in its den and is about to poke its head out.”

He voiced a warning not to “trustingly disarm, disband our moral self-defense, pawn and re-pawn all our valuables in [Russian] pawnshops” because Jews will discover to their “heartfelt sorrow that the bear was not guarded and … he broke out of his den.”

That was in 1909. It’s now 2026. Yet the same picture exists of Jews wanting to seek inclusiveness within the general population and being more than willing to deny the basic fundamental elements of Jewishness to be accepted.

There is U.K. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who began his explanation of his sanctimonious slandering sanctions policy on Jews of Judea and Samaria by telling Parliament that “I would like to make a statement on Israel and Palestine. I do so as a proud British Jew … .”

There is writerHugo Rifkind in the London Times insisting, after his government decided to boycott goods in Judea and Samaria, penalizing Jewish residents and settlements there, that it’s just “an issue about a few hills,” a throwaway line that deculturalizes Jewish history. And there are Israeli “As-A-Jew” signing on to a letter in that newspaper.

There are the Jews of Hollywood, who sign “genocide” petitions “as Jews.”

There are young people involved with IfNotNow and Yachad on both sides of the Atlantic.

A letter penned by anti-Israel journalist Peter Beinart, requesting financial support for the anti-Zionist Jewish Currents, writes of the need to “fully repent for what a Jewish army—with the backing of Jewish leaders around the world—did after October 7.” Ben Cohen, of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream fame, accepts an award from Muslim anti-Zionists affiliated with the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Rosh Hashanah.

In The New Yorker, Isaac Chotiner describes Israel’s military actions against Hamas, a real strategic requirement to assure future security by denying the terrorist group more armed capability, as “collectively punishing Palestinians,” as if the Israel Defense Forces, after years of trying to find hostages dragged and kept across the border in Gaza, was operating in an irrational rage.

They and others engaged in chipping away at Jewish solidarity are not only seeking favor within the circles they wish to gain adulation and recognition, but also to spread a corrupt, incorrect narrative that endangers Israelis and Jews.

The “bear” Jabotinsky conjured up as an image of Jew-hate, of canceling Jews in artistic and economic fields and, eventually, of isolating them in a lead-up to actual violence, has indeed emerged from its den.

The bear is moving about. It is shuffling around.

It has scented that Jews are being targeted by Islamists reinforced by Marxist leftist progressives. Jews—all Jews, not only pro-state supporters labeled as Zionists, but also the uber-religious and the secular—are being zeroed in on by blatant antisemites of manifold political persuasions, sectors of the right included. The language loathing of Jews has not been at this level of sickening aversion and hostility—on podcasts, at rallies, on websites.

Despite the obvious danger, in disregard of the developing pernicious hate promoted by the very forces they identify with, certain prominent Jews consistently provide backing for this targeting. In doing so, they prefer to remain on the “Other Side,” the wrong side. Yet they may be next in line.

BDS Movement Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
New Hampshire State House
U.S. News
New Hampshire travel office promotes event, on Yom Kippur, with anti-genocide group that defends ‘Palestine’
The online “peace and justice” conversation is to focus on “U.S. militarism and racism” and is listed on the official website of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
September 20, 2026 11:32 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu UN
Israel News
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UNGA
Mamdani told CNN that he still believes Netanyahu should be arrested during his upcoming visit to New York.
September 22, 2026 08:06 AM
JNS Staff
Film, Camera, Movie
U.S. News
Richmond film festival doubles down on Israeli films after it was boycotted last year
“I’m on high alert,” the festival founder told JNS, after anti-Israel activists targeted the event in 2025.
Sept. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The skyline of downtown Belleville, Ontario, on the eastern end of Lake Ontario, July 2011. Credit: P199 via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Police officer wounded in shooting outside synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, on Yom Kippur
“Canada’s government will do everything in our power to support law enforcement in ensuring that the perpetrator is held accountable,” said Premier Mark Carney.
Sept. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
10:18
‘Honored’ to stand with Orthodox Jew trying to host ‘informal prayer group’ in his Ohio home, Arizona congressman says
08:58
Jerusalem research center to review 55 new PA, UNRWA textbooks
08:57
Israel to extend nationwide emergency measures through Oct. 6
08:36
WATCH: Trump to address UN General Assembly
08:33
Israeli PM’s adviser slams Canada for allowing ‘anti-Jewish harassment’ outside shuls
08:24
Trump denies claims US running low on munitions
08:18
Rubio: A nuclear Iran would be ‘catastrophic’ for the world
08:13
Likud lawmaker: Israel will defend itself against any aggressor
07:57
Netanyahu predicts peace with Lebanon, direct flights to Mecca
07:49
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UN
07:32
Iran’s parliament speaker: Our missiles can hit anywhere
07:12
Rubio, Iraqi PM agree on need to dismantle terrorist militias
06:55
Israeli Arab arrested after 187,000 suspected drug pills seized in Bethlehem
06:33
Netherlands criminalizes trade in goods from Judea, Samaria, Golan
06:09
Israeli envoy sounds alarm over left-wing party’s win in Berlin election
05:48
Herzog invites public to President’s Residence for Sukkot
05:27
Board of Peace: ‘All parties’ must fulfill Gaza plan commitments
05:24
Katz warns of Hamas plan to kidnap Israelis
05:05
Somaliland mission highlights Huckabee appearance at Jerusalem event
04:44
Sa’ar slams Miliband over silence on Samaria terror attack
04:33
Netanyahu offers condolences to UAE over death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
04:24
Israel holds memorial for soldiers killed in Yom Kippur War
04:22
Canadian Jewish groups demand action after Belleville synagogue shooting
04:01
Arab Israeli sentenced after filming Gallant’s home for Iranian agent
03:42
B’nai Brith Canada calls synagogue shooting a ‘wake-up call’
03:28
Ben-Gvir: Samaria terrorist must face death penalty
03:21
Iran’s Pezeshkian departs for UN General Assembly
03:01
Samaria: Hundreds attend funeral of Israeli father murdered on Yom Kippur eve
02:41
Israel Football Association blasts Ireland manager over ‘genocide’ remark
02:19
After Trump meeting, Mamdani renews support for arresting Netanyahu
02:19
Israel FM: Canada synagogue shooting is ‘further escalation’ in antisemitism crisis
01:59
Poilievre: Canadian Jews must live ‘free from terror’ after synagogue shooting
01:38
Magen David Adom treats 3,322 people over Yom Kippur
01:18
IDF strikes Hamas infrastructure after explosive hits engineering vehicle
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Adam Levick. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
The premise of ‘NAZA’ doesn’t hold up
Adam Levick
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Indian Jewish general who shaped the birth of Bangladesh
Eliezer Avraham