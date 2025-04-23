Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Trump says he, Netanyahu on ‘same side of every issue’

The U.S. president made the remark following a call between the two that focused on trade and Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the West Wing of the White House, April 7, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(April 23, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday following a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he and the Israeli leader were aligned “on every issue.”

“I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc,” Trump posted to his Truth Social platform. “The call went very well. We are on the same side of every issue.”

He did not elaborate further.

In response, Netanyahu wrote on X: “Thank you, President Trump!”

There was no Israeli readout of the call.

