Alexandria police adopt new hate-crime policy amid elevated bias incidents in Virginia

The Alexandria Police Department in Virginia has adopted the city’s first comprehensive hate crime and bias incident policy, citing elevated reports of bias incidents.

The department said the policy, announced on Monday, was developed in collaboration with community partners, including the Anti-Defamation League and local Jewish congregations. The measure intends to standardize how bias-motivated incidents are identified, documented and reviewed.

While the department stated that it has long investigated such cases, the new policy “formally codifies standards, expectations and oversight.”

Under the updated policy, noncriminal incidents motivated by hate or bias may be investigated and documented “for the purpose of providing restoration to the affected community.”

“At a time when antisemitism is at unprecedented levels, this hate crimes policy demonstrates Alexandria’s commitment to standing against all hate,” stated Liz Bayer, executive director of Beth El Hebrew Congregation in Alexandria.

At a press conference announcing the policy, Police Chief Tarrick McGuire said 2024 data shows “approximately 340 hate-crime incidents” statewide, a “50% increase” from the prior year.

“Early 2025 reports indicate that bias offenses remain elevated, particularly those related by race, religion and one’s sexual orientation,” McGuire said.

A May 2025 executive order aimed at combating Jew-hatred in schools, issued by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, cited 554 antisemitic incidents in the state between January and April 2025, according to the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

Not all of those incidents, however, were investigated as crimes.