More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

American Jews ‘don’t like’ Israel, Trump charges

U.S. Jewish groups blast the former president for invoking “radioactive anti-Semitic tropes” in a recent interview with an Israeli journalist.

Dec. 19, 2021
Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., October 2020. Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour.

Evangelical Christians love Israel more than U.S. Jews, who “either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel,” former U.S. President Donald Trump said recently in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

Trump said that when he grew up in New York City, his father, a real estate developer, “Was very close to many Jewish people, because it was Brooklyn real estate, Brooklyn and Queens.”

"[He had] many Jewish friends, a great love of Israel, which has dissipated over the years for people in the United States,” Trump said. “I must be honest, it’s a very dangerous thing that’s happening. People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country. It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it’s the exact opposite,” Trump told Ravid.

The New York Times hates Israel, hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run The New York Times,” he said, referring to A.G. Sulzberger, publisher and chairman of the newspaper.

Trump also criticized Jewish voters, the majority of which are traditionally Democrats, for not lending him their support in the 2020 presidential election.

He attributed the shift in U.S. Jewish attitudes on Israel to President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

“And yet in the election, they [Democratic Party candidates] still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that the Jewish people, and I’ve said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel,” he said.

Commenting on the interview in a podcast, Ravid said, “It’s not only about whether you’re Jewish or not. It’s a lot about whether you’re liberal or conservative,” according to Business Insider.

“I think that for Trump, being liberal is a much bigger sin than being Jewish, but what can you do? It’s the same folks,” added Ravid.

The interview was slammed by Jewish groups in the United States, who have accused Trump of anti-Semitism.

According to NBC News, the American Jewish Congress condemned the former president for trafficking in “radioactive anti-Semitic tropes.”

“Why is Mr. Trump once again fueling dangerous stereotypes about Jews?” the AJC asked in a tweet.

“His past support for Israel doesn’t give him license to traffic in radioactive antisemitic tropes — or peddle unfounded conclusions about the unbreakable ties that bind American Jews to Israel,” the group tweeted. “Enough!”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, also condemned Trump’s remarks, tweeting, “Once again, former President Trump has linked his lack of strong support among most US Jews to their feelings about Israel and used classic antisemitic stereotypes about Israeli and Jewish control of Congress and the press to bolster his argument.

“It’s sad that once again we have to restate this point, but the vast majority of American Jews support and have some type of connection to Israel, regardless of which political candidate they vote for,” he continued.

“Let me be clear: insinuating that Israel or the Jews control Congress or the media is antisemitic, plain and simple. Unfortunately, this is not the first time he has made these offensive remarks,” said Greenblatt.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

U.S.-Israel Relations
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin