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Brazil says it won’t yield to Arab pressure, embassy will move to Jerusalem

Meanwhile, Israeli and Brazilian officials have begun initial discussions to coordinate president-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Israel soon after he is sworn into office.

Nov. 7, 2018
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The new administration in Brazil has reiterated its position that despite mounting pressure from the Arab world, it will remain true to its word and relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“We’re going to move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem,” Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of president-elect Jair Bolsonaro, wrote on Tuesday to Jane Silva, president of a leading pro-Israel organization in Brazil.

Silva had approached Eduardo Bolsonaro in the wake of reports in the Brazilian press indicating that Egypt had called off the Brazilian foreign minister’s upcoming visit to Cairo in protest of the planned embassy transfer.

In her letter to Bolsonaro, Silva wrote: “Jerusalem was always the capital of Israel. … There was a partition plan; the Arabs rejected it and launched wars against Israel and persecuted Israel. Israel has suffered, but it held its head high. Israel has seized every opportunity and established a nice home for the sole and legitimate owners of the land of Israel—the Jewish people.”

“It’s funny that there are over 50 Arab countries, none of which are willing to give a sliver of land to the Palestinians, while Israel is the only Jewish country in the world, smaller than [the state of] Sergipe in Brazil, and despite this they still want to divide Israel?” she wondered.

Meanwhile, Israeli and Brazilian officials have begun initial discussions to coordinate Bolsonaro’s visit to Israel soon after he is sworn into office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may attend Bosonaro’s inauguration, which is scheduled for Jan. 1.

According to reports in the Brazilian media, it’s possible that instead of a traditional Catholic Mass, which has been the setting for every preceding presidential inauguration, an evangelical pastor could preside over prayers at the event.

Bolsonaro has declared himself Catholic, while his wife is an evangelical Christian.

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