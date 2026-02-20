After saying dogs better than Muslims, Fine plans to introduce bill protecting canines from Sharia

Some five days after Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) drew criticism and calls for censure for saying that “if they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” the Jewish congressman said he intends to introduce the “Protecting Puppies from Sharia Act.”

The bill would prevent federal funds from going to any state or local government that considers dogs haram, or forbidden under Islamic law, and that jurisdictions don’t restrict dog ownership based on religious law, Fine said on Thursday.

“In America, we will not allow anyone to tell us that we cannot have dogs,” he wrote. “There are 57 countries that are Sharia-compliant. The United States will not be the 58th.”

Fine stated that Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Keith Self (R-Texas), co-chairs of the Sharia Free America Caucus, will co-sponsor, as will other “conservative champions,” including Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), chair of the Freedom Caucus.

“In America, we cherish dogs—loyal companions, beloved family and yes, true gifts from God,” Self stated. “Any foreign ideology that tries to strip Americans of our right to own dogs is not welcome here.”

It appeared that a “dog lovers gathering” was being planned in Times Square in Manhattan on Feb. 20 at the same time that a Muslim religious gathering was scheduled for the same site.