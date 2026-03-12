More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Cornell Hillel breaks ground on long-awaited Jewish student center

“We really want this place to live Judaism, to live community and to breathe belonging,” Rabbi Ari Weiss, the Hillel’s executive director, told JNS.

Mar. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Cornell Hillel breaks ground on long-awaited Jewish student center

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Cornell University
The main entrance of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., May 25, 2024. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Hillel International broke ground for the Steven K. and Winifred A. Grinspoon Hillel Center for Jewish Community at Cornell University on March 8, a long-planned student center designed to strengthen campus Jewish life.

The campus Hillel has operated since 1952 out of Annabel Taylor Hall, a university building shared with other faith communities. Rabbi Ari Weiss, CEO of the Grinspoon Hillel Center for Jewish Community at the private university in Ithaca, N.Y., told JNS that setting up at Harkavy Hall, a new building, has “been a dream of the Hillel and our community for at least 30 years.”

Weiss, who is married and has three children under the age of 10, has been the director for 10 years. He told JNS that one of his children excitedly brought a construction hard hat from the groundbreaking to kindergarten to show his friends.

The $52 million capital campaign to fund the construction has thus far raised $37.2 million from 1,286 donors, said Weiss, adding that support has included students donating $18 and recent alumni donating $180.

The name of the new Hillel building honors the Harkavy family; Harriet Harkavy is a Cornell alumna and one of the lead donors to the facility, according to the university newspaper.

The first floor is intended to include a lounge centered around a fireplace and the kosher Herb’s Cafe. Additional spaces will include study areas, prayer spaces, meeting rooms for student organizations and a large kitchen for catering and initiatives, such as challah baking for charity.

A multipurpose room capable of hosting about 220 people will allow for large events such as Shabbat dinners and community gatherings, which Weiss said he hopes people will use for bar and bat mitzvahs and weddings.

“We really want this place to live Judaism, to live community and to breathe belonging,” he said. “For me, that is really like the hope of this building, that this will be a home for Jewish students. It will be a place for them to gather, to belong, to be together.”

Weiss told JNS that architects and designers are planning features such as a custom ark, bimah and other ritual objects, as well as a “bespoke” sukkah to be used on an upper-level terrace. (JNS asked what “bespoke” meant, and Weiss said that it is custom-designed to fit the space.)

Security has also been a major consideration in the design process. Weiss said planners worked with the Secure Community Network, the security arm of the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, to ensure that the building is both welcoming and protected.

“We tried, whenever possible, to have passive security,” he said, noting that instead of installing bollards to prevent car rammings into the building, a rain garden to catch water runoff will be designed as “something impossible for someone to drive a car and ram through.”

Weiss said there will, of course, be cameras throughout the building, a “man trap” entry, and many more security elements designed with the network.

Harkavy Hall is expected to open in fall 2027.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle, Wash.
EXPLORE JNS
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Map showing Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian military targets across the country over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel strikes Iranian missile, nuclear sites
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
Mar. 22, 2026
Joshua Marks
Pro-regime activists gather in Tehran's Vali Asr Square under a banner depicting Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, March 17, 2026. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin