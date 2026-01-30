More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Graham, Blumenthal introduce Senate bill to sanction Syrian officials, financial institutions

“To those countries or groups who believe it is open season on the Kurds in Syria without consequence, you will be sadly mistaken,” the South Carolina Republican said.

Jan. 30, 2026
Al-Sharaa UN
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visits U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 24, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90.
( Jan. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Two U.S. senators introduced legislation on Thursday to impose sanctions on Syria in retaliation for the government’s attacks on its Kurdish population. If passed, the bill would reverse actions that U.S. President Donald Trump took last summer.

The Save the Kurds Act would sanction Syrian government officials and financial institutions, as well as foreign individuals who do business with the Syrian government, including military or financial support.

Syria’s new government has been attacking autonomous Kurdish areas, including the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, as it tries to bring the entire country under its control.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who is sponsoring the bill with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), stated that the Kurds have been American allies and played a key role in fighting the Islamic State.

“I realize Syria is complicated culturally, ethnically and politically,” Graham stated. “However, attacking the Kurds greatly diminishes the U.S. standing and will hinder Syria’s ability to grow as a country. To those countries or groups who believe it is open season on the Kurds in Syria without consequence, you will be sadly mistaken.”

Earlier this week, Graham called on Saudi Arabia to “man up for decency” and work to stop the attacks.

The legislation would impose immediate sanctions, recognize the Syrian Democratic Forces for its help in fighting ISIS and allow the U.S. president to suspend the sanctions after certifying the the Syrian government has ended its attacks.

In support of the new Syrian government last June, Trump announced that he was dropping sanctions against Syria.

The bill would also require Congress to redesignate Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham as a foreign terrorist organization. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio removed the designation in July.

“I believe we need to protect the Kurds in Syria and take action to ensure they are protected from any retribution or revenge by the Syrian government,” Blumenthal stated.

EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Police seek three suspects in Jew-hatred vandalism at Maryland elementary school
“Such hate has no place in our schools or our state, especially as we begin Jewish American Heritage Month,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.
May. 8, 2026
University Yard at The George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2024. Credit: Ser Amantio di Nicolao via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
GW says vials used to disrupt Israel Fest were common ‘stink bombs’
“While our ability to provide additional information at this time is limited, we will continue to keep the community informed,” the private D.C. university stated.
May. 8, 2026
Congregation Chasidei Bobov Toronto
World News
Toronto police arrests 18-year-old suspected of two anti-Jewish hate- crime attacks with pellet gun
“This is not a prank. It was an act of intimidation meant to spread fear,” Vince Gasparro, a Liberal parliamentarian, told JNS.
May. 8, 2026
Dave Gordon, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Michigan man sentenced to 20 years for attempting to support ISIS, illegally possessing bomb-making materials
“We welcomed this traitor into our nation with open arms,” the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan said. “And he repaid us by building a bomb and helping our great enemy.”
May. 8, 2026
Lebanon
U.S. News
US to host Israel-Lebanon peace talks
The “failed approach” to lasting peace between the countries has “allowed terrorist groups to entrench and enrich themselves, undermine the authority of the Lebanese state and endanger Israel’s northern border,” said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.
May. 8, 2026
The Supreme Court of Virginia, in Richmond, Va. Credit: Morgan Riley via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Virginia high court blocks new Democratic-backed congressional map
“One has to wonder how that humble pie tastes for the Democrats today,” Sam Markstein of the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
May. 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Think Twice
Why won’t Jewish stars speak up against antisemitism?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonah Platt, Ep. 221
May. 8, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Helvetian hypocrisy and Iran
Martin Sherman
Melanie Phillips
Column
The anti-Zionist contagion
Melanie Phillips