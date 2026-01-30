Graham, Blumenthal introduce Senate bill to sanction Syrian officials, financial institutions

Two U.S. senators introduced legislation on Thursday to impose sanctions on Syria in retaliation for the government’s attacks on its Kurdish population. If passed, the bill would reverse actions that U.S. President Donald Trump took last summer.

The Save the Kurds Act would sanction Syrian government officials and financial institutions, as well as foreign individuals who do business with the Syrian government, including military or financial support.

Syria’s new government has been attacking autonomous Kurdish areas, including the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, as it tries to bring the entire country under its control.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who is sponsoring the bill with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), stated that the Kurds have been American allies and played a key role in fighting the Islamic State.

“I realize Syria is complicated culturally, ethnically and politically,” Graham stated. “However, attacking the Kurds greatly diminishes the U.S. standing and will hinder Syria’s ability to grow as a country. To those countries or groups who believe it is open season on the Kurds in Syria without consequence, you will be sadly mistaken.”

Earlier this week, Graham called on Saudi Arabia to “man up for decency” and work to stop the attacks.

The legislation would impose immediate sanctions, recognize the Syrian Democratic Forces for its help in fighting ISIS and allow the U.S. president to suspend the sanctions after certifying the the Syrian government has ended its attacks.

In support of the new Syrian government last June, Trump announced that he was dropping sanctions against Syria.

The bill would also require Congress to redesignate Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham as a foreign terrorist organization. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio removed the designation in July.

“I believe we need to protect the Kurds in Syria and take action to ensure they are protected from any retribution or revenge by the Syrian government,” Blumenthal stated.