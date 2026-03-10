Hateful stickers ‘an affront to Israel, Jewish people,’ NY village says

Stickers with hate speech that are an “affront to Israel and Jewish people” were found on Monday on signs near a middle-school playground in Hastings-on-Hudson, a town in the New York City area.

“These statements are offensive, unacceptable and have no place in our community,” stated Tom Drake, village mayor, and William McKersie, schools superintendent. “The village and school district have a zero-tolerance stance toward hate speech and acts of bias.”

“At this time, we have no evidence indicating that this incident is connected to the school district,” the two stated. “Sadly, similar stickers were also found on several village pay stations, suggesting that this may be part of a broader incident within the community.”