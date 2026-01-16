More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

In his final days in office, Youngkin releases advice on fighting Jew-hatred in Virginia

The state lacks a centralized portal and structures dedicated to reporting antisemitism and other anti-religious bigotry, according to a report.

Jan. 16, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Youngkin
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers the state of the commonwealth in Richmond, Jan. 14, 2026. Credit: Kaitlyn DeHarde/Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
( Jan. 16, 2026 / JNS )

Just days before Abigail Spanberger becomes governor, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin published recommendations for how the state can better combat antisemitism in the state’s education system.

Spanberger, a Democrat, is slated to take office on Saturday. The report, released under the outgoing Republican administration, calls for creating a “comprehensive reporting mechanism” to track incidents of bias against Jews and other faith groups.

“Virginia lacks a centralized reporting portal for incidents of antisemitism and other anti-religious bigotry, and there are no existing reporting structures dedicated to antisemitism and other antireligious bigotry,” the report says. “Existing mechanisms, while helpful, do not include a comprehensive tracking mechanism and data collection locale.”

The report notes that Virginia has three offices that handle complaints of antisemitism in education: the attorney general’s office, the council of higher education and the education department.

The report follows Youngkin’s executive order 48, issued in May, which ordered state officials to provide resources on combating Jew-hatred, respond to antisemitic discrimination in the same manner as other forms of illegal discrimination and to encourage schools to “ensure that teachers are using high-quality and accurate instructional materials to teach about Judaism, Jewish history, the Holocaust and Israel.”

Youngkin touted his administration’s record on battling Jew-hatred, which included signing into law a bill that adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

“Since day one, I have made it clear that we will not rest until antisemitism and anti-religious bigotry are driven out of our campuses, classrooms and commonwealth,” Youngkin said.

“While we have great work yet to do as a commonwealth, I am proud that my team is handing off one of the strongest programs to combat antisemitism in the country to the next administration,” he stated.

JNS sought comment from Spanberger about the report and whether she intends to follow through on its recommendations when she takes office.

Though legislation and executive orders adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism often enjoy bipartisan support, its use has been controversial among some Democrats, who allege that the definition and its contemporary examples could be used to label all criticism of Israel as antisemitic.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, reportedly spiked IHRA legislation in his state over such concerns, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rescinded his predecessor’s executive order adopting the definition on his first day in office.

After outgoing Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a letter earlier this month reminding Virginia school superintendents of their legal obligation to uphold the IHRA definition, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law encouraged Spanberger to do the same.

“Virginia must not follow New York City’s example,” wrote Kenneth L. Marcus, chairman and CEO of the center and a former U.S. assistant secretary of education for civil rights.

“We call on you to follow the lead of Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden, whose administrations similarly embraced the IHRA working definition of antisemitism,” he said.

Campus Antisemitism
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Police seek three suspects in Jew-hatred vandalism at Maryland elementary school
“Such hate has no place in our schools or our state, especially as we begin Jewish American Heritage Month,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.
May. 8, 2026
University Yard at The George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2024. Credit: Ser Amantio di Nicolao via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
GW says vials used to disrupt Israel Fest were common ‘stink bombs’
“While our ability to provide additional information at this time is limited, we will continue to keep the community informed,” the private D.C. university stated.
May. 8, 2026
Congregation Chasidei Bobov Toronto
World News
Toronto police arrests 18-year-old suspected of two anti-Jewish hate- crime attacks with pellet gun
“This is not a prank. It was an act of intimidation meant to spread fear,” Vince Gasparro, a Liberal parliamentarian, told JNS.
May. 8, 2026
Dave Gordon, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Michigan man sentenced to 20 years for attempting to support ISIS, illegally possessing bomb-making materials
“We welcomed this traitor into our nation with open arms,” the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan said. “And he repaid us by building a bomb and helping our great enemy.”
May. 8, 2026
Lebanon
U.S. News
US to host Israel-Lebanon peace talks
The “failed approach” to lasting peace between the countries has “allowed terrorist groups to entrench and enrich themselves, undermine the authority of the Lebanese state and endanger Israel’s northern border,” said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.
May. 8, 2026
The Supreme Court of Virginia, in Richmond, Va. Credit: Morgan Riley via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Virginia high court blocks new Democratic-backed congressional map
“One has to wonder how that humble pie tastes for the Democrats today,” Sam Markstein of the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
May. 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Think Twice
Why won’t Jewish stars speak up against antisemitism?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonah Platt, Ep. 221
May. 8, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Helvetian hypocrisy and Iran
Martin Sherman
Melanie Phillips
Column
The anti-Zionist contagion
Melanie Phillips