More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Judge weighs federal subpoena for Jewish campus group membership lists at Penn

Civil-liberties groups argue that the request violates First Amendment rights, while the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it is a standard investigative procedure.

Mar. 11, 2026

Judge weighs federal subpoena for Jewish campus group membership lists at Penn

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
University of Pennsylvania
A sign on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Credit: Sophia Zengierski/Shutterstock.

A federal judge in Philadelphia heard arguments on Tuesday over whether to enforce a subpoena requiring the University of Pennsylvania to provide information about employees affiliated with Jewish campus organizations as part of a federal investigation into alleged antisemitism.

The case, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. The Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania, stems from a probe by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission into whether the university permitted a hostile work environment for Jewish faculty and staff.

The investigation began after Andrea Lucas, a commissioner for the EEOC, filed a discrimination charge on Dec. 8, 2023, alleging that the university engaged in a “pattern or practice of harassment” against Jewish employees.

In a Feb. 3 memorandum, Gerald J. Pappert, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania who is overseeing the case, wrote that the EEOC seeks to enforce an administrative subpoena served on the university’s governing body, The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, as part of its investigation into potential unlawful employment practices.

The EEOC issued the subpoena on July 23, requesting records related to complaints of discrimination “based on Jewish religion, faith, ancestry/national origin and/or complaints of antisemitism” dating back to Nov. 1, 2022. The agency also sought information about Jewish campus organizations, including membership rosters and members’ last known contact information.

The university declined to produce some of the requested information, prompting the EEOC to file a lawsuit in November seeking to compel compliance.

Penn has said it has cooperated extensively with the investigation and turned over roughly 900 pages of documents, but argues the remaining request would force the university to compile lists identifying employees by their Jewish faith or affiliations, along with personal contact information.

Several Jewish-affiliated and faculty organizations moved to intervene in the case, including the American Academy of Jewish Research, the Jewish Law Students Association at Penn Carey Law, the American Association of University Professors and its Penn chapter and the Penn Association of Senior and Emeritus Faculty.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a motion on behalf of the groups.

Pappert ruled earlier that the organizations have a sufficient legal interest to participate because the subpoena seeks information about their members’ affiliations with Jewish campus groups.

The intervening groups argue that disclosing membership lists could violate the First Amendment rights of association and religious freedom. In court filings, the ACLU said the EEOC could use “myriad alternative, less intrusive methods” to invite employees to report discrimination voluntarily.

During the March 10 hearing, EEOC attorney Debra Lawrence, an attorney for the EEOC, argued that the agency’s request follows standard investigative procedures, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian, a student publication.

Norm Eisen, an attorney representing some of the intervening groups and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, stated that the government’s demand would effectively create lists identifying Jewish individuals on campus.

“Free expression and religious liberty—the most basic rights—cannot be trampled this way,” Eisen said.

A university spokesperson told the student paper that Penn is awaiting the court’s decision. Pappert did not indicate when he might rule.

Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
Police Car
U.S. News
USPS worker charged with felony, misdemeanors for allegedly attacking 4–year–old near Monsey
Michael Specht, Ramapo Town Council supervisor, called the incident “very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips