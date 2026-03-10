Mamdani hosts anti-Israel, former Columbia activist at Gracie Mansion

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife hosted Mahmoud Khalil, a former leader of anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, for an Iftar dinner at the mayoral residence in Manhattan on Sunday.

“Last night, as we marked the one year anniversary of his detention, Rama and I were honored to welcome Mahmoud, Noor and their son Deen to Gracie Mansion to break our fast together,” Mamdani wrote on social media on March 9.

He included a photo of the meal, with his wife—whom Mamdani has defended as a private citizen after it reemerged that she liked social media posts glorifying the violence of Oct. 7—standing beside Khalil.

“A year ago, Mahmoud was walking home through our city after sharing an iftar with his wife Noor when he was detained by federal agents, flown to Louisiana and then held in an ICE facility for months,” Mamdani stated.

Khalil was a spokesman for the anti-Israel encampment at Columbia.

Federal agents arrested him in March 2025. The Trump administration sought to deport him but was blocked by the courts. The federal government is still reportedly seeking his deportation.

“In New York City, terrorist sympathizers have a seat at Zohran Mamdani’s table,” the Republican Jewish Coalition stated. “Mahmoud Khalil should be deported, not fluffed by the mayor of the City of New York. Disgraceful.”

Leo Terrell, who runs the U.S. Justice Department task force on Jew-hatred, commented several times on the mayor hosting the activist at Gracie Mansion.

“After getting exposed for liking posts about Oct. 7, why waste any time before hosting a man who justifies terrorism too?” he wrote. “These people are proud.”

“To Jewish students and faculty members of Columbia University: What do you think of the mayor inviting a Jew-hater for dinner?” he wrote. “To Jewish citizens who voted for Mamdani: Were you invited for dinner? Shame on you,” he added.

Inna Vernikov, a New York City Council member and part of its Jewish caucus, wrote that it was “just a casual dinner at Gracie with the lovely, private citizen, shy wifey, whose fingers could not keep up with liking posts about the massacre of Jews.”

The meal also included the “ringleader and chief ‘negotiator’ of Columbia’s antisemitic encampments where Jewish students were harassed and intimidated, and where they literally glorified convicted terrorists,” the councilwoman wrote.

“This is incredibly offensive to the Jewish community, as Mahmoud Khalil spent the last almost three years aggressively harassing Jewish students on campus,” wrote Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of Aish. “Whether you agree with his deportation or not, his behavior was abhorrent and he should not be celebrated by the mayor.”