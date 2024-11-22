Supreme Court justice speaks at event that includes Oct. 7 apologists

Ketanji Brown Jackson, an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, was slated to deliver a keynote address at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the National Council of Teachers of English annual convention in Boston, the Daily Wire reported.

The event also features Sawsan Jaber and Hannah Moushabeck, “two activists who have been outspoken in justifying Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack multiple times,” the Daily Wire reported.

Images that circulated on social media appeared to show the Supreme Court associate justice delivering her talk at the event.

“Moushabeck and Jaber will share the stage during a Friday session, ‘Let’s Talk about Palestine: Voice, Experiences and Education for Liberation,’” the Daily Wire reported. “During the talk, the pair will ‘model ways in which teachers can be agents of justice through their roles.’ Joining them in putting on the session is Nora Lester Murad, who filmed herself ripping down photos of Israeli hostages last October.”

The publication noted that Moushabeck said on Oct. 7, 2023, that “when you reframe what’s happening, you understand why people would retaliate, why people would resist” and that “we’ve seen this in history before we’ve seen this happen here on this very land when settlers took over.”

Jaber wrote days after Oct. 7 that “the invasion Palestinians could not be faulted because they were ‘fighting for their humanity,’” per the Daily Wire. “‘That doesn’t make them terrorists,’ Jaber said. ‘It makes them human.’”