More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US pledges $2 billion in UN aid, demands reforms

The funding will be channeled through a top U.N. official, who has made repeated misstatements about the Israel-Hamas war.

Mike Wagenheim
State Department
The U.S. Department of State seal is seen by the entrance to the lobby of the Harry S. Truman building in Washington, D.C., June 30, 2025. Credit: Serkan Gurbuz/U.S. State Department.
(Dec. 31, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S. State Department pledged to give $2 billion to the United Nations for humanitarian aid on Monday, partnering with an agency that has come under fire from Israel for repeated misstatements and inaccurate data about the Israel-Hamas war.

“This new model will better share the burden of U.N. humanitarian work with other developed countries and will require the U.N. to cut bloat, remove duplication and commit to powerful new impact, accountability and oversight mechanisms,” stated Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state.

The $2 billion figure is far less than past U.S. contributions but is notable during a period of much tighter controls on humanitarian aid by the Trump administration.

Data from the United Nations shows U.S. humanitarian-aid contributions to the global organization ran as high as $17 billion annually recently, with $8 billion to $10 billion of that given as voluntary contributions, apart from annual assessed dues.

The State Department announced its pledge in conjunction with Tom Fletcher, a former British diplomat who now serves as U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

Fletcher, who leads the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza during a U.N. Security Council meeting. He later claimed on CNN that 14,000 babies in Gaza would die within 48 hours without increased humanitarian aid.

Israeli officials called for Fletcher to apologize. He later issued a correction.

Fletcher also claimed, again on CNN, that 10,000 trucks of humanitarian aid were waiting outside Gaza for permission from Israel to enter. A U.N. spokesman later clarified that there was enough humanitarian aid available to fill 10,000 trucks.

Israel refused to renew Fletcher’s visa in July, and he was barred from entering Gaza until the United States asked Israel to acquiesce as part of the Gaza ceasefire announced in October.

OCHA has provided what some analysts said was incomplete, inaccurate and misinterpreted data, which played a part in faulty projections of famine in Gaza. (JNS sought comment from the Israeli mission to the United Nations.)

On Monday, Fletcher told reporters that the $2 billion pledge is “a very, very significant landmark contribution, and a month ago, I would have anticipated the number would have been zero.”

Fletcher will give the funding to pre-determined agencies and countries.

A total of 17 countries will be initially targeted for assistance, including Syria. While Yemen suffers through a long-standing humanitarian crisis, it is not included on Washington’s OCHA list due to the Trump administration’s concerns over aid diversions to the Houthi rebels.

The Palestinians are also excluded, though U.S. officials say funding will come from Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

“The piggy bank is not open to organizations that just want to return to the old system,” Jeremy Lewin, the State Department’s point person on foreign assistance, said at a press conference on Monday. “President Trump has made clear that the system is dead.”

U.S. officials said the $2 billion pledge is not the end, but a first installment to assist OCHA’s annual funding appeal.

“This humanitarian reset at the United Nations should deliver more aid with fewer tax dollars, providing more focused, results-driven assistance aligned with U.S foreign policy,” said Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

United Nations Syria
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
New Hampshire State House
U.S. News
New Hampshire travel office promotes event, on Yom Kippur, with anti-genocide group that defends ‘Palestine’
The online “peace and justice” conversation is to focus on “U.S. militarism and racism” and is listed on the official website of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
September 20, 2026 11:32 AM
JNS Staff
Neve Tzuf terror attack
Israel News
Terrorist kills Netanel Shakron, father of six, in Samaria on Yom Kippur eve
“Today, six young Israeli children lost their father to heinous terrorism,” the Israeli government stated. “May his memory be a blessing.”
September 20, 2026 04:46 AM
JNS Staff
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. News
CENTCOM: US forces facilitate shipping of 1 billion oil barrels out of Strait of Hormuz
The volume of commodities transiting the strategic waterway has reached a new peak in the last two weeks, said Adm. Brad Cooper.
Sept. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli paratroopers operate in Southern Lebanon in an undated handout image released by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Two Israeli troops hurt by IED amid effort to destroy Hezbollah terror assets in Lebanon
The IDF said it would continue to operate in the security zone in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Beirut.
Sept. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Elisha Wiesel. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How to respond to the battlefield we live in
Elisha Wiesel
Opinion
The senator who helped pave the way for US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Chaim Silberstein