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US ‘totally destroying’ Iran, Trump says

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” the American president wrote on Truth Social.

Mar. 13, 2026
JNS Staff

US ‘totally destroying’ Iran, Trump says

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Verst Logistics Manufacturing in Hebron, Ky., March 11, 2026. Credit: Joyce N. Boghosian/White House.

The United States is destroying Iran militarily, President Donald Trump said on Friday, warning that further developments are imminent.

“We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The American president said Iranian military capabilities had been severely degraded during the ongoing conflict, which began on Feb. 28, when Washington and Jerusalem launched a preemptive strike on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure.

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth,” he wrote. “We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time.”

The president criticized coverage of the war in the American media.

“Yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning,” he wrote.

Trump issued a warning about further military action.

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” he continued.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that many observers believe the war has “already been won.”

He stressed the United States must “win it quickly, but win it,” and floated the prospect of crippling Iran’s electric grid in “one hour,” though he said he would prefer not to take such a step so as to allow for the country to rebuild.

Commenting on a post-war Iran, the president said that “we don’t want to let it [the Islamic regime] regrow and ideally would like to see somebody in there that knows what they’re doing, in other words that can build a country.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
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