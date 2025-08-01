UK: 583 babies named ‘Yahya’ in 2024

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

The name “Yahya” experienced the largest surge in popularity among male baby names in the United Kingdom top 100 last year, The Jewish Chronicle reported on Thursday.

Shared by slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the name rose 33 places from the previous year to rank 93rd in 2024, with 583 newborn boys given the name across the U.K.

Sinwar, who was killed by the Israel Defense Forces in October 2024, is regarded as the mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led invasion and massacre.

Hamas is blacklisted in the U.K. under the Terrorism Act 2000, making it illegal to express support for the group or its leaders.

Sinwar was convicted on multiple murder counts by an Israeli court and sentenced to five life sentences, which he was supposed to serve until his death. However, in October 2011, he was freed from prison—having served 22 years—along with 1,026 additional terrorists in the Gilad Shalit exchange deal.

Following his release, Sinwar gained power and popularity within Hamas, becoming its Gaza leader in 2017 by defeating Ismail Haniyeh in a vote. In August 2024, Sinwar was chosen to head Hamas’s so-called political bureau, replacing Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran on July 31.

According to the report, Mohammad experienced the fourth-biggest jump in the 2024 rankings, rising 15 places, while its alternate spelling, Mohammed, climbed seven spots to become the 21st most popular name in the U.K. last year.

Muhammad remained Britain’s most popular boys name for the second consecutive year.