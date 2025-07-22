West Nile Virus detected in Eilat mosquitoes, health alert issued

( July 22, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s ministries of environmental protection and health issued a public alert on Monday after mosquitoes captured in Eilat tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV).

This is the second time this year the virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Israel, following a previous case in June in the nearby Eilot Regional Council.

The Health Ministry also confirmed that one person in central Israel has been diagnosed with West Nile Fever, the human illness caused by the virus, since the start of 2025.

In response to the findings, the Environmental Protection Ministry has instructed local authorities—especially in areas where infected mosquitoes or human cases have emerged—to intensify monitoring, prevention, pest control and public awareness efforts.

Shay Reicher, head of the Pest Control Division at the Environmental Protection Ministry, emphasized the importance of proactive measures.

“We urge the public to take protective actions against mosquitoes according to the ministry’s guidelines,” said Reicher, adding that cooperation is essential to curb mosquito populations.

West Nile Virus is primarily carried by birds and transmitted to humans via mosquitos.

Dr. Oren Shetach-Ketavi, head of the Health Ministry’s Department of Zoonotic Diseases in the Public Health Division, explained that most people infected with the virus do not exhibit symptoms.

“About 20% of those infected may experience fever, general malaise, headaches, or widespread body aches. Neurological complications are rare but can occur, particularly in the elderly,” he noted.

The Pest Control Division conducts thousands of monitoring operations annually, targeting mosquito larvae in water sources and capturing adult mosquitoes for testing in the Health Ministry’s laboratories.

Both ministries are urging the public to remain vigilant and help prevent mosquito proliferation by adhering to the following guidelines:

• Drain and remove any containers that collect stagnant water, such as old tires, buckets, and barrels.

• Prevent water buildup in plant pots and planters.

• Change the water in vases and pet bowls weekly.

• Clean gutters and empty standing water.



• Cover swimming pools and ensure ornamental ponds contain fish that eat mosquito larvae.

To avoid bites, the public is advised to apply insect repellents, wear long, light-colored clothing, use fans, and install window screens. Authorities also recommend keeping windows and doors closed or screened to block mosquito entry.

Residents who notice mosquito nuisances, standing water, or sewage overflow in public areas are encouraged to contact their local municipal hotline by dialing *106.



With WNV now detected in southern Israel and a human case confirmed in the center, authorities stress the need for both municipal action and individual responsibility to prevent the disease’s spread.

In 2024, at least 71 people died of West Nile Virus, while almost 1,000 people were diagnosed, although most were asymptomatic.