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The Agency Turks & Caicos and Vangow partner on luxury co-ownership

Partnership will begin with Navah Villa 6, a contemporary beachfront residence in Providenciales

The Agency Turks and Caicos, Navah Turks and Caicos
Navah Beach. Credit: Courtesy of The Agency Turks & Caicos.
Navah Beach. Credit: Courtesy of The Agency Turks & Caicos.
(Aug. 13, 2026 / The Agency Turks &amp; Caicos)

Global real estate brokerage The Agency announced that The Agency Turks & Caicos has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Vangow, a luxury co-ownership platform that provides buyers with access to second homes through a professionally managed shared-ownership model.

The partnership combines Vangow’s co-ownership platform and property-management expertise with The Agency Turks & Caicos’ local market knowledge, global network and luxury real estate experience. Together, the companies will introduce a collection of co-ownership opportunities across the Turks & Caicos Islands, beginning with Navah Villa 6, a contemporary beachfront residence within the Navah development on Providenciales.

Navah Villas. Credit: Courtesy The Agency Turks & Caicos.
Navah Villas. Credit: Courtesy The Agency Turks & Caicos.

“Luxury buyers are increasingly seeking alternative ways to own exceptional real estate without compromising on quality, flexibility or experience,” said Mark Gadeloff, founder and CEO of Vangow. “Our partnership with The Agency Turks & Caicos combines an innovative ownership model with a luxury real estate brokerage in the Caribbean. Together, we are creating new opportunities for buyers to enjoy ownership in a Caribbean destination.”

Vangow’s model enables multiple buyers to purchase professionally managed ownership interests in a luxury residence. The platform combines legal ownership, scheduling technology and comprehensive property management, offering buyers the benefits of second-home ownership with greater flexibility and fewer day-to-day responsibilities.

“Turks & Caicos continues to attract sophisticated buyers from around the world, many of whom are seeking the benefits of ownership with greater flexibility,” said Sean O’Neill, managing partner of The Agency Turks & Caicos. “Vangow offers an elegant solution that aligns with the evolving needs of today’s luxury buyer. We are thrilled to partner with Vangow and introduce this offering with Navah Villa 6, a residence that perfectly reflects the caliber of design, lifestyle and real estate found throughout Turks & Caicos.”

Navah Villas. Credit: Courtesy The Agency Turks & Caicos.
Navah Villas. Credit: Courtesy The Agency Turks & Caicos.

Designed by James Hamilton Architects, Navah Villa 6 pairs contemporary Caribbean architecture with expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces, high-quality finishes and views of the turquoise waters surrounding Providenciales. The residence is part of Navah Turks and Caicos, a beachfront development created to deliver an island lifestyle.

The partnership is expected to expand to include additional carefully selected luxury residences throughout Turks & Caicos. By combining Vangow’s ownership platform with The Agency Turks & Caicos’ real estate expertise and international reach, the companies will provide buyers with a new way to experience luxury homeownership in the Caribbean.

For more information about co-ownership opportunities at Navah Villa 6, contact The Agency Turks & Caicos or visit www.vangow.com.

About & contact the publisher
The Agency Turks and Caicos
The Agency is a global luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 180 offices across 17 countries. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents benefit from a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services and technology.
Navah Turks and Caicos
About & contact the publisher
Navah Turks and Caicos Navah Turks and Caicos
Navah Turks & Caicos is a luxury resort and residential community set across 20 acres at North West Point, Providenciales, with more than 1,000 feet of beachfront overlooking the waters of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Designed as a luxury kosher resort, Navah brings together island living, architecture and a collection of amenities in a coastal setting on Providenciales.

Designed by James Hamilton Architects, the development will feature 11 beachfront villas and residences, complemented by resort amenities including gourmet dining, a beach club, tennis and pickleball facilities, swimming pools, a spa and wellness offering and curated retail and lifestyle spaces. Throughout the property, contemporary design and natural materials are intended to create a refined, relaxed environment connected to the surrounding landscape.
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