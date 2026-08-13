The Agency Turks & Caicos and Vangow partner on luxury co-ownership

Global real estate brokerage The Agency announced that The Agency Turks & Caicos has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Vangow, a luxury co-ownership platform that provides buyers with access to second homes through a professionally managed shared-ownership model.

The partnership combines Vangow’s co-ownership platform and property-management expertise with The Agency Turks & Caicos’ local market knowledge, global network and luxury real estate experience. Together, the companies will introduce a collection of co-ownership opportunities across the Turks & Caicos Islands, beginning with Navah Villa 6, a contemporary beachfront residence within the Navah development on Providenciales.

Navah Villas. Credit: Courtesy The Agency Turks & Caicos.

“Luxury buyers are increasingly seeking alternative ways to own exceptional real estate without compromising on quality, flexibility or experience,” said Mark Gadeloff, founder and CEO of Vangow. “Our partnership with The Agency Turks & Caicos combines an innovative ownership model with a luxury real estate brokerage in the Caribbean. Together, we are creating new opportunities for buyers to enjoy ownership in a Caribbean destination.”

Vangow’s model enables multiple buyers to purchase professionally managed ownership interests in a luxury residence. The platform combines legal ownership, scheduling technology and comprehensive property management, offering buyers the benefits of second-home ownership with greater flexibility and fewer day-to-day responsibilities.

“Turks & Caicos continues to attract sophisticated buyers from around the world, many of whom are seeking the benefits of ownership with greater flexibility,” said Sean O’Neill, managing partner of The Agency Turks & Caicos. “Vangow offers an elegant solution that aligns with the evolving needs of today’s luxury buyer. We are thrilled to partner with Vangow and introduce this offering with Navah Villa 6, a residence that perfectly reflects the caliber of design, lifestyle and real estate found throughout Turks & Caicos.”

Navah Villas. Credit: Courtesy The Agency Turks & Caicos.

Designed by James Hamilton Architects, Navah Villa 6 pairs contemporary Caribbean architecture with expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces, high-quality finishes and views of the turquoise waters surrounding Providenciales. The residence is part of Navah Turks and Caicos, a beachfront development created to deliver an island lifestyle.

The partnership is expected to expand to include additional carefully selected luxury residences throughout Turks & Caicos. By combining Vangow’s ownership platform with The Agency Turks & Caicos’ real estate expertise and international reach, the companies will provide buyers with a new way to experience luxury homeownership in the Caribbean.

For more information about co-ownership opportunities at Navah Villa 6, contact The Agency Turks & Caicos or visit www.vangow.com.