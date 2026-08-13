Navah Turks and Caicos

Navah Turks & Caicos is a luxury resort and residential community set across 20 acres at North West Point, Providenciales, with more than 1,000 feet of beachfront overlooking the waters of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Designed as a luxury kosher resort, Navah brings together island living, architecture and a collection of amenities in a coastal setting on Providenciales.



Designed by James Hamilton Architects, the development will feature 11 beachfront villas and residences, complemented by resort amenities including gourmet dining, a beach club, tennis and pickleball facilities, swimming pools, a spa and wellness offering and curated retail and lifestyle spaces. Throughout the property, contemporary design and natural materials are intended to create a refined, relaxed environment connected to the surrounding landscape.