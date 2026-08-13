AEPi convention celebrates Jewish leadership and brotherhood

Alpha Epsilon Pi International Fraternity (AEPi), the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, concluded its 113th International Convention last week in Phoenix, bringing together more than 500 undergraduate and alumni brothers for leadership development, Jewish programming, fraternity business and the celebration of lifelong brotherhood.

Keynote programming featured Jared Firestone, a 2026 Olympian who represented Israel in skeleton at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and served as Israel’s flag bearer during the Cortina Opening Ceremony. Earlier in the day, Firestone, a Tulane alumnus, was initiated as a brother of Alpha Epsilon Pi. Firestone was joined by Brother Zach Sage Fox (Pennsylvania, 2017), the comedian, producer and content creator known for using his platform to advocate for Israel, confront antisemitism and strengthen Jewish pride. Canadian entrepreneur, television and film producer and philanthropist Brother Ronnen Harary (Western, 1994)—co-founder of Canadian children’s entertainment company Spin Master and co-creator of “Paw Patrol,” a preschool series that airs in 160 countries—was among the plenary speakers.

AEPi brothers talk with brother Zach Sage Fox. Credit: Courtesy of AEPi.

Ben Pargman, the founder of the Manny’s Band Foundation, spoke with convention attendees about his son, Manny, an AEPi brother from the University of Colorado who took his own life in the fall of 2024. Pargman shared his story with students and alumni and called for more attention to the mental and emotional well-being of undergraduate brothers.

Other programming throughout the four-day conference focused on demonstrating Jewish pride on campus, advocating for Israel, reinforcing AEPi’s commitment to tikkun olam (repairing the world) and helping student leaders improve their chapter operations on campus.

Sponsors of AEPi’s 113th International Convention were the House of Ruach Foundation, Gift of Life Marrow Registry, Taglit Birthright Israel, American Jewish Committee, Democratic Majority for Israel, Repair the World, Masa Israel, AIPAC, Talk Israel, BBYO, Crane Agency, Community Security Service, Jewish National Fund, Jewish Federations of North America, Gesher Community Care, Tel Aviv University, Alpha Epsilon Phi, PiForever, ADL, Chabad on Campus, Israel on Campus Coalition, The Jaffa Institute, Manley Burke, JDC Entwine, Manny’s Band Foundation, Expedia Cruises, StandWithUs, Jewish Future Promise, Gill Grilling, Organize my People and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Newly initiated Brother Jared Firestone talks about his experience representing Israel at the Winter Olympics. Credit: Courtesy of AEPi.

During Friday night’s Shabbat dinner, AEPi presented Brother Daniel S. Mariaschin (New Hampshire, 1971) with the Arthur and Simi Teich Award for Distinguished Alumni Achievement. Mariaschin recently concluded 27 years as CEO of B’nai B’rith International, where he led the organization’s global advocacy, diplomatic engagement and public-policy work. The award recognizes an AEPi alumnus who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in his field, earned the respect of his peers and used his professional abilities to advance the ideals of the fraternity.

The convention culminated Saturday evening with a gala banquet honoring Scottsdale real estate professional and past supreme master Gary Shapiro (Arizona State, 1971). Shapiro was presented with the Order of the Lion, AEPi’s highest honor, in recognition of his sustained service to the fraternity. The Order of the Lion is reserved for alumni whose commitment to AEPi over many years has gone above and beyond.

Earlier Saturday night, Brother Adam Cohen (Georgia, 2006) was installed as AEPi’s 78th supreme master (international president). Cohen, a Savannah, Ga., resident who works as a management consultant, previously served in a number of volunteer positions and as an educational leadership consultant following graduation from college.

“This convention’s speakers, programs and honors reflected AEPi’s enduring commitment to developing Jewish leaders, strengthening connections between generations of brothers and preparing undergraduates to lead with courage, purpose and pride on their campuses and in their communities,” said Rob Derdiger, AEPi’s CEO.