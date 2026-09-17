Israel National Biotech Innovation Center (INBI) launches with Anat Cohen-Dayag as CEO of INBI Core

The Israel National Biotech Innovation Center (INBI) Ltd., designed to unlock Israel’s biomedical research for the development of new therapies, announced the official launch of its activities. Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., executive chairperson of Compugen, has been appointed CEO of INBI Core Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of INBI. Samuel Moed, former head of corporate strategy at Bristol Myers Squibb, will serve as chairperson of INBI and INBI Core.

Founded in partnership with a consortium of Israel’s academic and healthcare institutions, INBI brings together sources of life science innovation from across Israel. Its founding partners include the following universities, research institutions and healthcare organizations: Bar-Ilan University, Beilinson Hospital - Rabin Medical Center, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Clalit Health Services, Hadassah Medical Center, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Maccabi Healthcare Services, Rambam Health Care Campus, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Sheba Medical Center, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Tel Aviv University, University of Haifa and the Weizmann Institute of Science.

INBI is a nonprofit, national center of excellence with the mission of advancing Israel’s academic research into therapeutics. This new model enables INBI to harness the breadth of Israel’s research and benefit from a centralized translational engine designed to bridge the gap between academic discovery and clinical application. INBI was catalyzed under the umbrella of 8400 The Health Network, which continues to play a central role in advancing healthcare innovation as a key growth engine for the State of Israel.

Powered by a global industry network, INBI will advance a portfolio of Israeli biomedical research programs. It will build a team with expertise in early-stage drug development, provide the necessary infrastructure and funding and unlock capital and commercialization opportunities for the next generation of Israeli biotechs.

“INBI represents a visionary model and marks the first-ever unity of all major sources of life sciences research in Israel, joining forces to create a national center of excellence with the mission of accelerating human cures,” said Moed. “We are incredibly excited to have Anat, a top-tier biotech leader, head INBI Core. Anat brings three decades of experience in navigating the complex path from early-stage innovation to clinical-stage therapeutic development and vast experience in establishing partnerships with capital markets and strategics, making her the ideal leader to deliver on our mission. I also want to thank 8400 The Health Network, our amazing circle of Helix members and global advisors and Gornitzky GNY for their invaluable contribution to INBI.”

Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., and Samuel Moed. Photo by Yossi Zwecker.

“Israel possesses world-class academic research, yet only a fraction of this potential successfully translates into scaled economic value and patient impact,” said Cohen-Dayag. “Our model was created to fundamentally change this dynamic. By building a centralized translational engine, we will supply the tools, infrastructure, knowledge, expertise and capital needed to transform disruptive discoveries into potential global lifesaving therapies. I am looking forward to working with our distinguished founding partners and global key opinion leaders to drive this model.”

Inspired by biotech hubs around the world that have established cross-institutional centers of excellence, INBI adapts proven cross-institutional frameworks to the strengths of Israel’s innovation ecosystem. Through INBI Core, the center will operate a structured multiyear cohort lifecycle to de-risk projects, optimize leads and prepare early-stage pipeline assets for robust commercial spinouts and investment.

Cohen-Dayag brings scientific expertise combined with extensive experience in the global biotechnology industry. Cohen-Dayag currently serves as executive chair of the board of Compugen, following more than two decades, including 15 years as president and chief executive officer. She holds a Ph.D. in cellular biology from the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Moed is a healthcare executive with more than three decades of leadership experience in global biopharmaceuticals and health technology. He spent his career at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he ultimately served as senior vice president of corporate strategy. Today, Moed is focused on helping Israel realize the potential of its life science innovation and elevating Israel’s impact and reputation in the global healthcare market.