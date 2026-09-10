Israel National Biotech Innovation Center
The Israel National Biotech Innovation Center (INBI) Ltd. is a nonprofit national platform that brings together projects from Israeli universities, research hospitals and healthcare organizations to advance biomedical innovation. INBI Core Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of INBI, is a centralized operational hub designed to bridge the gap between academic discovery and clinical application. It provides infrastructure, knowledge, expertise and capital to support the development of therapeutics and create opportunities for commercial spinouts and investment.