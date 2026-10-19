Israel Sci-Tech opens academic year with 12,000 students in 38 vocational colleges

Israel Sci-Tech Schools (ISTS) launched the 2026-27 academic year with 12,000 students enrolled across 38 vocational colleges nationwide, reflecting interest in practical engineering and technology education.

The majority of ISTS students are enrolled in practical engineering programs, fields that serve as a foundation for Israel’s advanced technology and industrial sectors. The network trains more than 30% of all practical engineers in Israel’s technological education tracks for the Israel Defense Forces and beyond.

This year, ISTS colleges are introducing new and expanded specialized tracks:

• Expansion of practical engineering training programs for Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) students, leading to full military service in the IDF. More than 30 classes are planned to open nationwide this academic year.

• Collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov): the launch of two specialized programs, Medical Equipment Practical Engineering and Biotechnology Practical Engineering. Studies will take place at ISTS Singalovski College in Tel Aviv.

• Partnership with the Israel Trade Association of Automotive Services: the launch of a program in Electric Vehicle Practical Engineering. Studies will take place at ISTS Jerusalem College.

• Specialized classes offering a direct pathway into industry: in partnership with OPC Energy Ltd., a Mechatronics Engineering program will be offered at ISTS Hermelin College in Netanya.

“As Israel’s largest and leading network of technological colleges, we have a national responsibility. For thousands of young men and women across the country, our colleges are where the future begins,” said Yossi Yashi, chief of the colleges division at ISTS. “We see our mission as making higher technological education accessible to all, promoting social mobility and narrowing the gaps in Israeli society.”

He said that “every student who completes a practical engineering program at ORT gains more than a profession: They gain a pathway to an advanced technological degree, a rewarding career, and a better future for themselves and their families. At the same time, our graduates make up the skilled workforce that Israel’s industrial and high-tech sectors rely on. Investing in them is a direct investment in the strength and resilience of Israel’s economy.”

The ISTS network provides a range of educational opportunities—practical engineering, diploma studies, technological preparatory programs and academic horizon tracks—that enable graduates to complete full academic degrees.

Committed to excellence and innovation, ISTS Colleges work in close cooperation with government ministries, the IDF, the high-tech industry and other major sectors to design curricula that meet real-world industry needs. Graduates go on to hold key positions in Israel’s public and private sectors, and within the country’s thriving startup ecosystem.