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Kosher.com shares Rosh Hashanah recipes rooted in Jewish tradition

Recipes include traditional holiday foods alongside dishes influenced by Jewish cuisines from around the world.

Kosher.com
Apple Honey Phyllo Twist. Photo by Esty Wolbe/Kosher.com.
Apple Honey Phyllo Twist. Photo by Esty Wolbe/Kosher.com.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / Kosher.com)

This Rosh Hashanah, Jewish holiday tables are becoming showcases for a new generation of home cooks who are blending centuries-old traditions with global flavors, elegant presentations and fresh culinary inspiration. Rather than replacing beloved family recipes, today’s cooks are adapting them, transforming challahs into edible centerpieces, reinventing apples and honey with creative desserts and discovering dishes inspired by Jewish communities around the world.

According to Kosher.com, a destination for kosher recipes, cooking videos, holiday inspiration, meal planning and Jewish food content, this year’s Rosh Hashanah highlights both heritage and creativity, reflecting how traditions continue to evolve.

Beginning at sundown on Friday, Sep. 11, Rosh Hashanah marks the start of the Jewish New Year, a time of reflection, gratitude, renewal, forgiveness and hope. Families gather around prepared holiday tables where traditional foods carry symbolism. Apples dipped in honey represent wishes for a sweet year ahead, round challahs symbolize continuity and the cycle of life and festive meals create opportunities to strengthen family bonds while celebrating generations of Jewish tradition.

Today’s home cooks are honoring those traditions while adding their own signature through seasonal ingredients, globally inspired Jewish flavors, creative presentations and approachable techniques that make entertaining easier without sacrificing authenticity. The result is a holiday table that feels rooted in history while reflecting today’s love of creativity, hospitality and food.

Kosher.com offers thousands of professionally developed recipes, instructional videos, entertaining ideas, holiday menus and practical guidance from chefs, cookbook authors and food personalities. The platform welcomes lifelong kosher cooks while also inspiring culturally curious food lovers eager to explore Jewish cuisine from around the world.

“Rosh Hashanah is one of those holidays where food tells a family’s story,” said Kosher.com executive editor Goldy Guttman. “People want recipes that honor where they came from while reflecting how they cook today. We’re seeing tremendous enthusiasm for beautiful presentations, recipes inspired by Jewish communities around the world and fresh takes on familiar holiday favorites. Our goal is to bring together trusted recipes, talented cooks, practical resources and an engaged community that helps every family create a meaningful holiday celebration.”

Rosh Hashanah recipes available on Kosher.com include:

Holiday baking

  • Round Challah
  • Round Flower Challah
  • Fluffy Rich Egg Challah

Apples and honey recipes

  • Apple Honey Phyllo Twist
  • Apple Butter Cinnamon Buns
  • Apple Butter Glazed Tzimmes

Holiday entrées

  • Matzo Ball Soup
  • Chicken Soup
  • Seared Veal Chop
  • Red Wine and Date Brisket
  • Just Right Sweet and Saucy Brisket
  • Mike’s Brisket
  • Apple, Herb and Kohlrabi Salad with Dried Cherries
Just Right Sweet and Saucy Brisket
Just Right Sweet and Saucy Brisket. Photo by Brynie Greisman/Kosher.com

Jewish flavors from around the world

  • Saloona Iraqi Sweet & Sour Fish
  • Caramelized Onion & Date Pargiyot

Holiday desserts

  • Triple Chocolate Honey Cookies
  • Bobbi Weisz’s Honey Cake

New this holiday: A complete “Cook in One Day” Rosh Hashanah menu

For families looking to streamline holiday preparation, Kosher.com also offers a complete “Cook in One Day” Rosh Hashanah Menu, allowing hosts to prepare a holiday feast without spending days in the kitchen. The menu includes Leek Soup, Maple Mustard Beef Ribs, Crispy Seared Honey Citrus Salmon, Simply Saucy Brisket, Best Dressed Quinoa Salad, Red and Purple Cabbage Salad, Onion Leek Tart, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and more, helping families spend less time cooking and more time celebrating together.

Whether preparing a first Rosh Hashanah dinner or continuing traditions passed down for generations, Kosher.com offers resources for holiday preparation as well as year-round Jewish cooking and kosher living. Visitors can browse complete holiday menus, watch step-by-step cooking demonstrations, discover make-ahead entertaining strategies, explore thousands of professionally tested recipes and learn from chefs, cookbook authors and other voices in kosher cooking.

For recipes, videos, holiday menus and more, visit: www.kosher.com

Kosher.com
About & contact the publisher
Kosher.com Kosher.com
Kosher.com is the No. 1 destination for all things kosher. The site features top-quality kosher recipes by award winning chefs, interesting articles,  helpful cooking tips and delicious  entertaining cooking videos and everything anyone needs to make unforgettable meals. See: Kosher.com.
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