Kosher.com shares Rosh Hashanah recipes rooted in Jewish tradition

This Rosh Hashanah, Jewish holiday tables are becoming showcases for a new generation of home cooks who are blending centuries-old traditions with global flavors, elegant presentations and fresh culinary inspiration. Rather than replacing beloved family recipes, today’s cooks are adapting them, transforming challahs into edible centerpieces, reinventing apples and honey with creative desserts and discovering dishes inspired by Jewish communities around the world.

According to Kosher.com, a destination for kosher recipes, cooking videos, holiday inspiration, meal planning and Jewish food content, this year’s Rosh Hashanah highlights both heritage and creativity, reflecting how traditions continue to evolve.

Beginning at sundown on Friday, Sep. 11, Rosh Hashanah marks the start of the Jewish New Year, a time of reflection, gratitude, renewal, forgiveness and hope. Families gather around prepared holiday tables where traditional foods carry symbolism. Apples dipped in honey represent wishes for a sweet year ahead, round challahs symbolize continuity and the cycle of life and festive meals create opportunities to strengthen family bonds while celebrating generations of Jewish tradition.

Today’s home cooks are honoring those traditions while adding their own signature through seasonal ingredients, globally inspired Jewish flavors, creative presentations and approachable techniques that make entertaining easier without sacrificing authenticity. The result is a holiday table that feels rooted in history while reflecting today’s love of creativity, hospitality and food.

Kosher.com offers thousands of professionally developed recipes, instructional videos, entertaining ideas, holiday menus and practical guidance from chefs, cookbook authors and food personalities. The platform welcomes lifelong kosher cooks while also inspiring culturally curious food lovers eager to explore Jewish cuisine from around the world.

“Rosh Hashanah is one of those holidays where food tells a family’s story,” said Kosher.com executive editor Goldy Guttman. “People want recipes that honor where they came from while reflecting how they cook today. We’re seeing tremendous enthusiasm for beautiful presentations, recipes inspired by Jewish communities around the world and fresh takes on familiar holiday favorites. Our goal is to bring together trusted recipes, talented cooks, practical resources and an engaged community that helps every family create a meaningful holiday celebration.”

Rosh Hashanah recipes available on Kosher.com include:

Holiday baking



Round Challah

Round Flower Challah

Fluffy Rich Egg Challah

Apples and honey recipes



Apple Honey Phyllo Twist

Apple Butter Cinnamon Buns

Apple Butter Glazed Tzimmes

Holiday entrées



Matzo Ball Soup

Chicken Soup

Seared Veal Chop

Red Wine and Date Brisket

Just Right Sweet and Saucy Brisket

Mike’s Brisket

Apple, Herb and Kohlrabi Salad with Dried Cherries

Just Right Sweet and Saucy Brisket. Photo by Brynie Greisman/Kosher.com

Jewish flavors from around the world



Saloona Iraqi Sweet & Sour Fish

Caramelized Onion & Date Pargiyot

Holiday desserts



Triple Chocolate Honey Cookies

Bobbi Weisz’s Honey Cake

New this holiday: A complete “Cook in One Day” Rosh Hashanah menu

For families looking to streamline holiday preparation, Kosher.com also offers a complete “Cook in One Day” Rosh Hashanah Menu, allowing hosts to prepare a holiday feast without spending days in the kitchen. The menu includes Leek Soup, Maple Mustard Beef Ribs, Crispy Seared Honey Citrus Salmon, Simply Saucy Brisket, Best Dressed Quinoa Salad, Red and Purple Cabbage Salad, Onion Leek Tart, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and more, helping families spend less time cooking and more time celebrating together.

Whether preparing a first Rosh Hashanah dinner or continuing traditions passed down for generations, Kosher.com offers resources for holiday preparation as well as year-round Jewish cooking and kosher living. Visitors can browse complete holiday menus, watch step-by-step cooking demonstrations, discover make-ahead entertaining strategies, explore thousands of professionally tested recipes and learn from chefs, cookbook authors and other voices in kosher cooking.

For recipes, videos, holiday menus and more, visit: www.kosher.com