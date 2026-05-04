Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce turns trade into a bridge between nations

Each May, New York City serves as a central hub for international commerce as World Trade Week NYC brings together business leaders, government officials and global partners. Established as a national initiative to promote trade, the program has evolved into a platform for economic engagement, cross-border collaboration and policy-to-business connectivity.

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, appointed as a World Trade Week partner by the U.S. Department of Commerce, has emerged as a leading force in maximizing this platform’s impact.

Operating within the broader World Trade Week framework, the Chamber has focused on convening high-level stakeholders in settings designed to drive real outcomes. While many partners host events throughout the month, the Chamber has elevated its role by producing a late-May Grand Finale awards ceremony and high-level networking forum that consistently draws senior global participation.

The gathering brings together consuls general, ambassadors, trade ministers and leadership from Washington, D.C., alongside state and local officials, private-sector executives and international trade partners. Participation has included federal agencies such as the U.S. Commercial Service, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as leadership from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Each year’s program combines substantive panels with recognition of key leaders advancing global commerce. Honorees have included senior U.S. officials, international trade leaders and major economic contributors. Awards have highlighted achievements in trade facilitation, international investment, infrastructure and cross-border collaboration.

The event has also served as a platform for tangible outcomes. Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between organizations and international partners have been signed on-site, creating pathways for continued engagement in trade and investment. These moments reflect the Chamber’s ability to translate convening power into measurable results.

Participation has spanned a wide geographic range, including Israel, India, South Korea, China, Turkey, Pakistan, Germany, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Poland, Guatemala, Peru, Thailand, Canada, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Philippines. The presence of multiple governments in one forum has enabled direct engagement that accelerates relationship-building and collaboration.

Attendees at a previous event held during World Trade Week NYC. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce. Attendees at a previous event held during World Trade Week NYC. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce.

Recent years have demonstrated continued growth.

In 2023, the program was held at the Surrogate’s Courthouse in Lower Manhattan, drawing senior U.S. and international officials for panel discussions and bilateral engagement.

In 2024, Washington leadership was prominently represented, with James McCament, then-acting chief operating officer of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, delivering the keynote. That program also featured the signing of an MOU between the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, witnessed by India’s Trade Minister and U.S. officials.

By 2025, participation expanded further, with trade ministers and senior representatives from multiple regions taking part. The program included recognition of major economic contributions, including Korean Air’s multibillion-dollar investment commitment in the United States, and featured congressional acknowledgment of the Chamber’s role in convening global stakeholders. In a separate development, the Korean government recognized the Chamber’s leadership with the appointment of its founder as trade ambassador for the World Korean Business Convention.

Municipal leadership has also recognized the initiative’s impact. Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a formal citation acknowledging the Chamber’s contributions to economic development and international engagement.

For the Jewish business community, this role carries additional significance. Commerce has historically served as both an economic foundation and a means of engagement across cultures. Through its leadership in World Trade Week NYC, the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce has positioned the community within global economic networks while reinforcing commerce as a tool for connection.

More broadly, the model demonstrates how trade-focused engagement can bridge gaps that other channels often cannot. By convening leaders around shared economic interests, the platform enables cooperation across borders, sectors and levels of government.

As World Trade Week NYC 2026 moves forward, the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is expected to continue expanding its role—leveraging its partnerships, relationships and convening power to drive engagement, build connections and strengthen the global trade ecosystem.

In an increasingly interconnected world, such platforms are not only valuable. They are essential.