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Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce

The Wire
NJ Department of Education’s Office of Career Readiness appoints Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce founder to statewide advisory committee
“I look forward to working together with the New Jersey Department of Education in sharing insights and expertise as I aid in strengthening educational programs for New Jerseyites,” said Duvi Honig, founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce.
Jan. 20, 2023