The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“I look forward to working together with the New Jersey Department of Education in sharing insights and expertise as I aid in strengthening educational programs for New Jerseyites,” said Duvi Honig, founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce.