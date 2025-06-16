UJA-Federation sends $10m to aid Israeli civilians under fire

The past few days have placed Israeli civilians on the frontlines of a war with Iran.

On Sunday, UJA-Federation of New York’s board of directors authorized $10 million in emergency funding to support critical relief, including:

Addressing urgent needs in areas directly hit by missiles, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bat Yam and Tamra.

Strengthening emergency rescue efforts and medical services, supporting hospitals treating the injured and the first responders being deployed in record numbers.

Delivering meals and medicine to the most vulnerable: frail older adults, Holocaust survivors, people with disabilities and others who are unable to evacuate.

Expanding mental health and trauma care for a population already reeling from the events of Oct. 7 and now enduring days of relentless missile and rocket fire.

Supporting the heroic volunteers stepping up to help children in bomb shelters and evacuation centers, as well as assisting the families of soldiers and essential workers.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll continue to allocate funding where it’s most needed. We pray for the safety of the people of Israel and its courageous defenders,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York.