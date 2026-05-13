Religious freedom panel urges Trump, Congress to nominate and confirm envoy

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom is urging U.S. President Donald Trump to “swiftly” nominate an ambassador to advocate for religious freedom abroad and for Congress to move forward with the confirmation process.

The State Department’s ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom position has remained vacant throughout Trump’s second term in office.

Mark Walker, a former North Carolina congressman and pastor, was previously nominated, but two North Carolina Republicans, who had served with Walker in Congress, came out publicly against him, and he never advanced out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Trump created a position for Walker as principal adviser for global religious freedom, but the role was statutorily limited to 90 days. Walker departed the State Department on April 21.

“There is no greater friend to religious freedom than the United States, and we will continue to lead with strength to protect religious liberty around the world,” a State Department spokesman said at the time of Walker’s departure.

“This administration is committed to advancing religious freedom worldwide, including addressing persecution of Christians,” the spokesman said. “Current priorities include holding governments and perpetrators accountable for religious freedom violations.”

Riley Barnes, assistant U.S. secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, currently holds the religious freedom file.

Vicky Hartzler, USCIRF chair, wrote on Monday that “it’s imperative for President Trump to put forward a nomination for this position for his administration to fully and effectively implement its stated commitment to international religious freedom as a key component of U.S. foreign policy.”

USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan legislative branch agency created by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act.

It monitors the universal right to freedom of religion and belief abroad and makes policy recommendations to the president, secretary of state and Congress. The same act created the ambassador-at-large position.

“Advancing religious freedom protects a fundamental human right that underpins a nation’s security, economic prosperity and stability, creating hope and opportunity for people across the world,” Hartzler wrote.

The commission’s most recent annual report highlighted issues with antisemitism in Iran, Algeria, Egypt and elsewhere.