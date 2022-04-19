Erdoğan, Middle Eastern countries bash Israel over Arab violence in Jerusalem

Turkey, Jordan and Morocco condemned Israel’s actions on the Temple Mount near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, despite the violence being sparked by Arab rioters.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi summoned Israel’s Chargé d’Affaires in Amman, Sami Abu Janeb, on Monday to discuss Israel’s recent actions on the Temple Mount, reported Ynet. The Jordanian foreign ministry also delivered a written condemnation.

In the Jordanian parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh lauded those throwing stones at Israeli security forces in Jerusalem.

“I praise the Palestinians and members of the Jordanian Islamic Waqf who stand guard proudly, and those who throw stones at the Zionists who desecrated the Al-Aqsa mosque with the support of the Israeli government,” he said, according to the report.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he told Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israel’s “intervention on worshippers” at Al-Aqsa.

“Turkey always stands with Palestine,” he added, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Morocco condemned Israel’s actions on Saturday, calling it a “blatant attack and systematic provocation,” reported Reuters.