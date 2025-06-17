Trump: Iran must abandon its nuclear program

U.S. President Donald Trump said overnight Monday that he wants a “real end” to Iran’s nuclear program, with Tehran “giving up entirely” on its atomic ambitions, CBS News reported.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington after departing the G7 Summit in Canada early, the president also answered a question regarding why he had earlier warned civilians to leave the Iranian capital, which sparked fears the United States planned to take a more active role in Israel’s ongoing military operation against the country.

Trump said he wanted “people to be safe,” as quoted by CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign,” he had posted on his Truth Social platform, referring to the Islamic Republic’s leadership. “What a shame and waste of human life.”

“Simply stated, Iran can not have a nuclear weapon,” the president added. “I said it over and over again. Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran.”

However, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell later clarified that U.S. forces in the Middle East were currently in a “defensive posture,” stating that the United States would “defend U.S. forces and our interests.”

Later on Monday, Trump sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, rejecting Macron’s claim that Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran as “wrong” and “publicity seeking.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”

Trump later on Air Force One again clarified that “I didn’t say I was looking for a ceasefire.”

The president also made it clear that the Jewish state has no intention of easing its pressure on Iran in the coming days. “You’re going to find out over the next two days. You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far,” he declared.

Trump said he would be stationed in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday morning to closely monitor escalating developments in the Middle East. The president emphasized that he can be “well versed” in the White House and does not need to “rely on phones to know what’s happening” during this critical period.

During the in-flight session with reporters, Trump appeared undecided about dispatching special envoy Steve Witkoff, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, or both to engage with Iranian negotiators. “I may,” he said, but clarified that “it depends what happens when I get back” to Washington, highlighting the fluidity of the situation.

Addressing threats to American interests, Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran: Iran is aware “not to touch U.S. troops.” He cautioned that the United States would “come down so hard if they do anything to our people.”

The president declined to disclose whether Joint Chiefs Chairman Lt. Gen. Dan Caine or Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had presented him with military options should Iran attack U.S. bases in the Middle East. “I can’t tell you that,” Trump stated.

On the matter of briefing congressional leaders, Trump said “we’ll be talking to them” regarding the “Gang of Eight,” but insisted “it’s not necessary” at this stage.

When asked if the United States would take direct action to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, Trump expressed hope that it “is wiped out long before that.”

Trump asserted that Iran was “very close” to acquiring a nuclear weapon, and dismissed contrary testimony from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in March: “I don’t care what she said — I think they were very close to having them,” he remarked.

With much of the region’s commercial airspace closed, Trump addressed ongoing efforts to evacuate Americans from the Middle East, stating that his administration is “working on that. We’re doing the best we can.”

Finally, when questioned about possible North Korean or Russian involvement in aiding Iran, Trump responded, “I haven’t seen it.”

In a Truth Social post early Tuesday, Trump reiterated his stance, declaring: “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”