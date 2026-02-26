Herzog calls Zelenskyy on fourth-year marker of Russian war on Ukraine

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday to express Jerusalem’s “heartfelt condolences and solidarity” on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Herzog was said to have conveyed his condolences to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people “for the devastating loss of life” during the “terrible war.” And he “offered prayers for all those wounded in body and spirit.”

During the call, Herzog mentioned Israel’s support for Ukraine in the Feb. 24 vote at the U.N. General Assembly, as well as the Jewish state’s “ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance” to the country.

“The two leaders also discussed the significant international efforts led by [U.S. President Donald] Trump to bring about the end of the war and the terrible suffering and loss of life,” according to Jerusalem’s readout.

On Wednesday, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs donated more than 100 generators to Ukraine. The units were deployed in the Kyiv region.

According to a statement, the move came in the wake of a conversation between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and his Ukrainian counterpart regarding the power situation in the country’s capital.

Last week, Jerusalem’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism announced an aid package worth four million shekels ($1.3 million) to assist the Jewish community amid the power cuts.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told Israel’s Walla site earlier this week that the Jewish state “stands before a clear moral and historic choice” amid the fighting with the Russian Federation.

“For Ukraine, Russia is what Hamas is for Israel—an aggressive force seeking to undermine the existence of a sovereign state, deliberately targeting civilians and waging a boundless war against a free society,” Korniychuk continued.

“Precisely because Israel has experienced existential terror and threats to its right to exist, there is no country better positioned to understand the reality Ukraine is facing,” he stated, urging the government of the Jewish state to continue standing alongside Kyiv “without hesitation.”